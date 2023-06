Within twenty-four hours, Wagner’s group of mercenaries performs an extraordinary showdown, occupies two cities of one million inhabitants each in southern Russia in a few hours, challenges the Russian army, moves for ten hours on the highway with almost no meet resistance as far as the Moscow region, demands the heads of his political enemies – Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu e Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov – and hurts President Vladimir Putin’s system of power forever.

