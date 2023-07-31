breaking latest news of Damien Rice’s concert at Noches del Botánico (Madrid)

The Irishman was the perfect name in charge of closing the season of the series of concerts held in the garden of the Complutense, under a splendid full moon. Again, a privileged and pleasant environment to enjoy music on summer nights. A selection of artists as heterogeneous as it is attractive which, added to the coolness of the grove, has culminated in record attendance. Not surprisingly, the new stand and track were packed to capacity for many of the performances. It was the case of Rice, who lavishes himself as little on the record as in person, and who gave a magical recital, with infrequent levels of intimacy and emotional intensity, except in large venues. The public responded with a scrupulous silence, broken on time when the Irishman invited the audience to sing or clap along songs like “Volcano”. And that didn’t sound forced or cheesy.

The man from Dublin has a curious trajectory, who has only three albums to his credit in a career that goes back more than two decades: the last and celebrated “My Favorite Faded Fantasy” is already far behind, as he himself acknowledged apologizing a bit of a joke for touring without a new album… But Rice carries the rich tradition of his country in his blood, as well as evoking giants of subtlety and poetry set to music in its noblest form, such as the late Jeff Buckley, Nick Drake, Lloyd Cole or Leonard Cohen (it’s no coincidence that it played on the background music before the performance), with some contemporary touches that aren’t sugary, and moments of ferocious intensity. Big words, but our man was born for this. Critics and the public appreciate his innate power of communication and understand that on many occasions less is more, so they do not reproach him for his anemic productive pace. As he himself gratefully admitted, they remember him. Rice, who does not use the set list, improvises the repertoire as he goes along. It’s all part of a way of doing things that seems haphazard and whimsical, but in which there is a powerful internal rhythm.

Right out of the gate, he wins over the crowd by sitting on the edge of the stage and telling a story that culminates in an explosion of unmistakably Irish hooligan humour, before performing “The Professor & La Fille Danse”. Yes, as if that were not enough, Rice has a natural knack for black humor, and reproaches those who get up after the fourth song that he doesn’t need to go to the bathroom… But he doesn’t abuse explanations, the songs are self-explanatory themselves in exquisite English with a sweet and clear Irish accent. The staging is effectively austere -several old movie lights, a piano-, and the composer has the punctual support of the Brazilian cellist and singer Francesca Barreto, whose stupendous work exquisitely complements the guitars and the seemingly infallible vocal ability of the artist. . Rice disarms with songs in which stark heartbreak is turned, as it is in the songs of his teachers, into art form. “We’re dying right now, so it’s better to take advantage and do something different,” he announces with Celtic fatalism, inviting the audience to leave their seats and approach the stage. Then he asks if we want a “sad, depressing or angry” song, and ends up playing a “sad and angry”, chaining the tremendous “9 Crimes” and “Rootless Tree” (“if you hate me, hate me well enough to shut me out… ”) already inside the encore and with the piano.

A small incident with the cello, which stops playing in one of them, does not tarnish a final part in which the composer brings out his most theatrical side while finishing a bottle of wine. He even presented a new song that will surely be part of the new album that he will start recording as soon as this tour ends, according to what he announced. Best of all, there will be a new excuse to enjoy his mastery (and his grace) on stage.