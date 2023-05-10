breaking latest news of La Plazuela in Granada (2023)

Two dates with the sold out sign sign that the small square They are the new pearl of the always influential Granada scene. With its long-awaited debut already on the street, the Industrial Copera he crowned his favorite sons and became for a few hours the Roneo Funk Club.

And on top of that they are handsome, someone commented. Well yes, they are the handsome ones from the neighborhood, the one that they have managed to make visible in their songs, the one where you can hear with the windows wide open the same Jamiroquai as Los Cali or Daft Punk, Morente, Alizzz, Fondo Flamenco or even Lori Meyers Will these be the new Lori Meyers? Because theirs is generational, the new wave that glimpses modernity in its purest form, without styles but with a lot of style.

When winter leaves and spring arrives, the kids who have been away for a long time already go to La Plazuela… It sounds the going, a prologue to that existential story with which the album begins and the Roneo Funk Club raises the blind presided over by a maroon red neon. Indio and Nitro appear out of the darkness silhouetted by the lights, from that alley of the Albaycín to a Copera that already with the First Hela looks spring. Especially when the choirs of Aroa Fernández and Aroa Palomo emerge. Good company on stage and even better in the audience. Colleagues from all over Graná and some beyond (France, Switzerland…).

It is the day of the meeting with everyone who at some point has shared life and work in La Placeta de la Charca. Dedicated to the friends of always cries the Indian. Because La Plazuela is not a flash in the pan, no one who is at La Copera tonight is surprised by the live service of these two who have broken their handsome faces in bowling and saraos since almost the time of the Soulseek. Precisely this cut is one of the new album that grows the most live in relation to the rest. Elena already told me about it from the table, in charge of giving body to that miscellany of broken pipe sound, funk, and even touches of French wave and of course flamenco. That Crystal Path where the La Plazuela album travels and in which you can find a vocoder as well as the crystal clear voice of Ángeles Toledano. And there she was, to star with Manuel along with the guitar of Nacho Morales in the flamenco section with Perico of the Tomasa as protagonist.

Con I stand in front of death, they remember again the long road that has led them here and especially the moments in which the mind has faltered. Then the Lay down in the Copera, because today he had gone out to party and the rave is looming on the horizon. comb me Juana that José Luis Mesa’s bass “Yoglle” is going to break our necks with that groove a la John Deacon in Another one bites the dust. The mind is released And yes, we float on the tide, and here nobody sinks because there is no one braver than you, more bullfighter and more gypsy. The old jewish quarter he stamps his feet in round-trip techno, the kind that mixes the wooden guitar of Lince with the house chinaware of Indio in his own way, because fashion from Madrid to Graná doesn’t reach us, why, La Plazuela go to the margin of everything and that is giving them a focus of their own.