breaking latest news of the Alison Wonder concert at Live The Roof

The last rays of sun gradually hid behind the historic and legendary slopes of Mount Benacantil, while on the other side and located on the highest step of the Castle of Santa Bárbara in Alicante, a group of lucky attendees went to the acclaimed sold-out of Alice Wonder in La Terreta, on the occasion of his time in the concert cycle Live The Roof. The enclave could not play more in its favour: on one side, the legacy of an emblematic fortress for residents and tourists, and on the other, the infinite blue of the sea, ready to be the backdrop for a summer evening to remember.

If the proposal, relaxed and captivating already from its origin, could not seem more appropriate to accompany the last bars of this month of August, the rhythms of this musical encounter with special taste and skill invited attendees to delight in the natural prose, raw and honest Alice Wonder with the refreshing combinations.

A mouthful full of extrasensory nuances that were enlivened on stage as the last light of the day ceased, further enhancing that fate of intimacy and familiarity that only the proximity of the cozy meetings of Live The Roof logran generate. Combining keyboard and guitar, and only accompanied by a percussionist, good Alice signed her return to Alicante displaying from the first chord her collection of good practices, both in English (“The World Is Changing”) and in Spanish (“Say goodbye”), and without showing any qualms when it comes to sharpening the most sagacious face of his story. And it is that this young woman from Madrid seems to care little about the field in which the game is played, because when it comes to revealing her identity, sticking her finger in the sore spot, scratching the wall of emotion or stealing a sneaky tear from us, Alice does not takes prisoners and goes with everything.

Without subtleties or fuss, the artist from Cuatro Caminos (barefoot and dressed in a loose off-white shirt) proclaimed to the four winds her empowering diatribes, bitter and rebellious like a good tonic, in order to make us participate at all times in his sensitivity and delicacy, on the verge of inconsolation and despair. As night fell, Alice rescued for us themes from her diverse repertoire, paying special attention to her most recent additions and to the main cuts from her last full-length tour (“Fuck everything else”). Without forgetting to mention his family relationship with Alicante and managing to reach a completely intergenerational and diverse public in the same way, Wondie he was pleased to put the accent on certain letters dedicated to his sentimental past (“Don’t go”), to romantic detachment (“In case you appear”), to his personal condemnation, which is excessive reflection (“O”) and to the toxic love, which is not love nor is it anything (“Madness”).

While we were witnessing this overwhelming downpour of bittersweet and melancholic verses, born of a speech marked by hope and neglect in equal parts, the contrasts typical of the subtle and succulent combinations contributed to underline the experience of a different afternoon, sophisticated and full of charms. Hand in hand with the best live music, we celebrate one more year the series of open-air concerts Live The Roof, always willing to put the note of quality to the summer.