breaking latest news of The Black Angels in Dabadaba (Donostia, 2023)

For more than fifteen years, psychedelic rock has once again had its headquarters in Austin, Texas. The city of Rocky Erickson, leader of the seminal and influential 13th Floor Elevators of the second half of the 1960s, is fortunate to have such outstanding students as The Black Angels. Thanks to a lysergic proposal that is immediately recognizable with all its strength and poise, the group led by Christian Bland (guitar) and Alex Maas (voice) has burst onto the 21st century music scene like lightning since it was founded in 2004. They are an institution. Surely the flagship group of psych rock throughout the world.

In Europe TBA rarely plays outside of the big festivals or capitals like Madrid and Barcelona. For the presentation of the LP “Wilderness of Mirrors”, released in 2022 after a record silence of five years, have made a rare exception with a longer tour than usual that includes small-format spaces such as the Dabadaba room, a unique opportunity to enjoy their overwhelming sound. Although they acknowledge that their greatest influence is The Velvet Underground, from whom they got the name of the song ‘Black Angel`s Death Song’, they bet more on dark and oppressive atmospheres, the cultivation of inner shadows and the projection of a world in ruins in a fabulous kaleidoscopic revision that is gigantic live.

Texans are not a mass group. Too loud and tangled to capture a larger audience, they are uncommunicative and their leader hides behind a visor. So it is impossible. They started, however, with one of the most accessible songs from their latest album: “El Jardín”, which includes some beautiful choruses in Spanish. Together with “Firefly”, which played later, it was one of the few relatively relaxed moments in a very generous repertoire (90 minutes) that started a little behind schedule. Soon a very annoying and unexpected guest burst into the psychedelic coven: heat. Especially in the first rows, the humidity skyrocketed and sweat added to the party due to a stifling atmosphere that did not let up. an ordeal.

Bland’s long hair was drenched, sweating like a chicken. The most elegant member of the group is pure show. Surrounded by a swarm of pedals and sound effects, he played a good part of the concert on a beautiful black Rickenbacker guitar while the screen in the background spat out distorted images with psychedelic effects not suitable for sensitive (or epileptic) viewers. Within the first 20 minutes, ‘Entrance Song’, one of their hymns, had already fallen, and just before that, ‘Without a Trace’ seemed to describe the combative spirit of a five-member squad that, dressed in black jackets and the name of the group on the lapel, had taken the stage with an arsenal of guitars that they placed at the ends of the stage: “We`re invincible, We´ll be alarming, we´ll be an army”, says the song.

In the city with the coolest alternative slogan on the planet (“Keep Austin Weird”), they are the boss. Personally, it was a pity that they passed away from their previous LP, the magnificent “Death Song” (2017), and they traced a random path of his career with a focus on his most recent work. “Histoy of the Future”, one of their most outstanding cuts, started as a forceful sixties garage-punk theme to reach a chorus that invites the public to dance on the internal embers (“Dance, dance, Darling like you are on fire”). Around the hour they brought back an old Hindu-influenced track (“Deer-Ree-Shee”) and from then on the abrasive formula seemed to show the first signs of exhaustion. The raca raca stopped working, even for a big band like The Black Angels with lots of good songs.

They redeemed themselves at the end, before the encores and after. “Empires Falling” delves into his catastrophic vision and has a pop hook. The first chords of “Young Men Dead” (which Jake García, the second guitarist, ordered to repeat due to a mistake) seem to open the door to a universe to explore. Bland then went up to the microphone and began to recite the opening lines of “Manipulation” in a monotone: “Red and green was the color of her dress de ella”. A hypnotic mantra. the summit of The Black Angels. The brooch of a dark night, thick and drenched in sweat.

