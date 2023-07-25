breaking latest news of the concert by Silvia Perez Cruz, Liliana Herrero and María Gadú in Madrid

Sunday’s Noches del Botánico caught us all in the middle of recounting some fundamental elections for the country, looking askance at our cell phones to see some results that seemed already sung but ended up being very different and that gave these verses by Chicho Sánchez Ferlosio, with which a magical day ended, another very different meaning, “black rooster, I warn you: a red rooster doesn’t give up more than when it’s already dead”, in the voices of three women who achieved a true spell of crossed magic between voices that intertwined but also flew alone and claimed the repertoire of their respective lands, Argentina, Brazil and Spain.

Uneducated of me, I arrived on stage without knowing much about the music of Maria Gadu y Liliana Herrerofully confident in the charm of the magical voice of Silvia Perez Cruzand I fell in love with three very different voices but all of them captivating, the broken force, a la Chavela Vargas, by Herrero, and, above all, the special combination between the sensibility of the Catalan woman and the strength of the Argentine that Gadú represents, a real star in his native Brazil, who came to sing with the recently deceased Tony Bennett, and who on Sunday left me stunned and wondering again how much I still have to learn, with a voice on par with the greats of the MPB like María Bethania, Elis Regina or Gal Costa.

They had started the evening, wasting class, the trio formed by the double bass legend Javier Colina, who has played with Morente, Dizzy Gillespie, Jerry González or Tomatito, among many others, Josemi Carmona, formerly of Ketama, and the smuggler Bandolero, who presented records. Although with musicians of this caliber, it’s best to relax and enjoy their interactions, whether they were by Chico Buarque, by Morente and Pepe Habichuela (Carmona’s father) or by Henry Mancini, as in that finale with “Moon River”. He left Silvia Perez Cruz to sing “La Violetera”, as in the joint album made by the singer and the double bass player’s trio, and the bolero “Ella y yo”, sung by Antonio Machín or Omara Portuondo, where Colina joined her on vocals. It was the perfect prelude to the appearance of the stars of the poster.

The recital began with the smallest, in size, and the most veteran, a seniority that is noticeable Liliana Herrero in a more broken and cracked voice but with great strength. She sang “Giros” by Fito Páez and Herrero put her macerated voice at the service of the man who convinced her to dedicate herself to this professionally more than 30 years ago. in the harmonies, Gadú and Cruz began to combine their voices and bring out the first flashes of magic of the evening.

The second song was one of the absolute classics of Argentine popular song, the “Oración del remanso” by Jorge Fandermole, which even Mercedes Sosa herself sang, here Herrero took advantage, once again, of her most broken voice, again very well accompanied by the other two and her trusted guitarist, Pedro Rossi.

But nothing had prepared me for the moment when Maria Gadu he picked up his guitar and began to sing “Axé Acapella” to himself, something I discovered after taking notes of the lyrics and learning that’s what it’s called. And it was one of those magical moments in which a singer manages to get the audience to leave everything else behind and just focus on the strength and beauty of a voice that was like a spell. No one was looking at their mobile, for a moment they forgot until we were playing the future.

When it was over, people stood up and there was a standing ovation, how do you follow that? The answer is obvious, you can’t. own Silvia Perez Cruz He expressed it perfectly, after that the best thing is silence. But the concert had to be resumed and the singer who was playing at home began to sing “Verde”, which is a great song, but which was dwarfed by the previous moment, although it must be recognized that the other voices here did not sound as good as that of Pérez Cruz herself, which is still poetry.

Then came another of the great moments of the night, Gadú picked up the guitar again and dedicated Caetano Veloso’s “Baby” to the recently deceased Gal Costa, to whom Costa put his heavenly voice on the mythical joint album “Tropicália ou Panis et Circensis” in 1968. Gadú and Pérez Cruz passed the verses and their voices combined perfectly, we have to learn English, Portuguese and Catalan well, although those two voices could be understood without any problem Even if they came from different planets.

Liliana Herrero He continued to vindicate the greats of his country, such as Atahualpa Yupanqui, or the neighboring country, Uruguay, from which he rescues “El tiempo está después” by Fernando Cabrera, but the other two great moments of the night come when Silvia Pérez Cruz bewitched us with her version of “Little Viennese Waltz”, bringing together Lorca, Cohen and Morente in a single world, under an intoxicating voice and a new duet between Gadú and Cruz, in Portuguese, in which at times they their two voices remained a cappella and nothing more was needed.

But it was necessary, they had to round off all that by making a claim for culture and twinning between towns, so with a raised fist on the part of Gadú the “Red rooster, black rooster” of the anarchist son of a Falangist began to sound and the voices of Silvia Pérez Cruz, María Gadú and Liliana Herrero manage to reconcile you with everything and make us go home happier and more relieved.

