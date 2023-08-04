breaking latest news of the Kraftwerk concert at the Jardins Terramar Festival (Sitges)

With Kraftwerk I always have the same blessed feeling, when I leave each of their concerts: that they are still the bosses of all this. That his is from another planet, another level. That, in the last fifty years, as far as electronic music is concerned, nothing radically new has happened that, at least, leaves them out of the ditch, or off the highway, well. Precisely with his fourth album, “Autobahn”, from 1974, marked the foundations of modern electronic music and its -then- new and exciting structures. They would build that enormous and infinite highway along which so many other explorers of the future would travel, that romantic idea on which they have founded their long and incomparable artistic career.

With Ralph Hütter, the only living member of the original lineup, Kraftwerk took to the stage of the Jardins Terramar Festival in Sitges, on a pleasant night with an almost full moon and a dedicated audience filling the dance floor. Its sober and at the same time spectacular staging, with its black costumes and illuminated around them, and a huge screen for its hypnotic visuals, is already part of the collective imagination and is a heritage of humanity. Accompanying their always overwhelming setlist, they displayed their careful and colorful carousel of images: from animations of their album covers, imagery from eighties video games (“Tron” galore), the primitive world of computing… It turns out His romantic speech about progress and the future is as touching as it is valid. In the end, that future has turned out to be more dystopian than utopian, but in his machines and in his robotic voice, he is still captivating.

His “Computer Love” still sounds like a love story with progress and technology that moves and fascinates us five decades later. Together with this, they played each and every one of the compositions that place them as one of the most influential combos of the 20th century. And here they continue, in the XXI, as if time did not pass for them, that it does. Special mention for the reversal of the “Tour de France”, which I would say was more than ten minutes of pure epic and happiness. Also for the projection that accompanied “Spacelab”, with an unidentified flying object, with a fifties appearance, landing on the festival’s own track.

As I said before, his is from another planet. To be able to attend this journey live through the history of contemporary electronic music is to see where Moroder and Cerrone, electro, techno and house, new beat, industrial music… absolutely EVERYTHING come from. Music non-stop.

