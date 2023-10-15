breaking latest news of the LA concert in Zamora

“Heavenly Hell” (Universal, 09) was the album that changed everything for L.A., after several previous works self-published by the Mallorcan. An album that placed Lluís Albert Segura under the spotlight of the specialized media and pointed out the author as one of the new big names on the independent scene, with the potential to cross borders and reach a wider audience. The musician has now immersed himself in a generous series of solo concerts in small venues, with the intention of recovering the purest essence of those eleven songs and, perhaps, his own, thus reuniting with that artist in his purest form who at that time An adventure began with many ups and downs. A true luxury, in any case, which resulted in a beautiful and exciting experience fostered by that type of realism inherent to short distances.

The Avalon Café presented a splendid appearance, to see how the songs of “Heavenly Hell” without the support of that excellent full band that usually supports Segura. There is a theory that when a song is really good, it will work in any of its formats, including the one that shows its roots. And it turns out that, of those types of impeccable, elegant and hooky songs, LA has plenty, so the triumph was inexcusable. Wrapped only with an electric guitar and some pedals and effects, the Spaniard offered a magnificent concert, giving major prominence to his splendid voice, through an interpretation full of nuances and, at times, distressing. A repertoire carried out in the rigorous original order, with outstanding pieces such as “Crystal Clear”, “Perfect Combination”, “Elisabeth”, “Hands”one’s own “Heavenly Hell” and of course, “Stop The Clocks”.

An impeccable journey through the past that, once finished (and if that were not enough), was completed with some gems from other albums, in case of “Living By The Ocean”, “Outsider” o “Dualize”until a convincing version of “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper served to close. After publishing a couple of years ago an album without artifice and as recommendable as it was “Evergreen Oak” (Al’s Workshop, 21) and taking into account the peculiarities of the present tour, it could well be that Lluís Albert Segura is redirecting his career from the purest essence of the music itself. A redemption that, as it passed through the Avalon Café, left a concert of precious substance that becomes directly part of that catalog of magical moments that, from time to time, happen on the stage of the veteran Zamorano venue.