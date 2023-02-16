When The Elite decided holder “New Punk” to his new job, many thought it was a joke or a provocation. Well, nothing could be further from the truth, the title is a declaration of intent that perfectly reflects what we are going to find when listening to this duo from Tàrrega, undoubtedly the last great hope of the genre, heirs to the classics (La Polla , Eskorbuto, Cicatriz, Permanent Paralysis, RIP…) but updated to the new times and with astonishing simplicity in execution.

Nil and Diosito arrived in Bilbao at the second stop of what they have called “Apretaditos tour”, a mini tour of five gigs in small venues (100 people), to celebrate the publication of their new work. The tickets for El Muelle were sold out days before the gig, since every time the Catalans have passed through here they have left a very good taste in their mouths, and even the last time they were at the Antzoki, as part of the BIME Live, many people stayed outside the compound. So, the desire to see them was great and those who attended the concert were not disappointed at all, among other things because they knew, very well, what they were going to see.

Rabiosa played “Nuit folle”, a theme with which the party began that lasted three quarters of an hour (“fast and dirty”, as the Obligations said and as punk should be), in which the band did not give a second of respite to some and some very dedicated fans throughout the entire gig. Next, “Kill your boss”, culminating with “Dead boss, fertilizer for my garden”, set the spirits alight, and the first pogos began with “Everyone looks at me badly”, a song that vindicates the individual freedom of each one, at the same time that it serves as a declaration of intent: “I am the little God, the king of the new punk”.

The street residue of “Sixpack” preceded “A 180 con mi skateboarda”, where the communion between band and public became evident, before tackling one of the wildest songs by La Élite: “Transpotting”, which they recorded together with The Parrots, and whose video clip, by the way, they have recently presented. Next came the melodic punk of “Painting on a CD”, which Diosito himself confessed is one of his favorites, followed by “Happy to be ugly”, a song that, in my opinion, contains one of the most brilliants of the album: “At 28 I have spent six lives / A black cat with Adidas shoes / If I could make a wish, it would be an “I love you””

It was clear that The Elite they had come to present their latest work, but there was no shortage of old songs like the ironic (perhaps not so much) “Neo hippie”, with ska airs and the very punk “Niño Rata”, one of my favorites and that they could well have written Eskorbuto themselves at the end of the 80s… not surprisingly, they escape a “Mucha policia, little fun” in the lyrics, as a tribute to the Santurtzi band. Then he comes on stage court as a guest on two songs, demonstrating the obvious harmony between the band and the Basque musician, who also accompanied Nil and Diosito in the revision of the immortal “Autosuficiencia”, by Paralisis Permanente.

Nil announced that we were entering the last part of the concert with “Bailando”, the band’s future anthem, with another terrifying lyrics that reveal the, unfortunately, insignificant role of culture and art in this society: “Why don’t we are you looking for a job? / Everybody has one / Why don’t you leave that group? / You don’t know how to sing”… in short, that is the vision that so many have of the people who dedicate themselves to this, a pity.

Final fireworks with two great songs: “I’m going to burn”, a song of love and (a lot) of rage, and “Marlburro”, with which a gig ended in which The Elite It showed the reason for everything that is being said about them, and that it had what is expected of a punk concert: fast-paced and direct music, a lot of anger and powerful lyrics.

Let’s see what those nostalgic for the genre say now, but maybe we have to start to understand that we are already in 2023 and that, luckily, everything evolves, right? Well that… let’s open our minds and enjoy the new punk, which we’ve been waiting for for decades, and it’s finally here.