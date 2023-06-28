breaking latest news of the MUGACU Fest 2023 in Viana

He Mugacu Fest has become a prominent event in the city of Viana, Navarra. Throughout its five editions, the festival has gained popularity and has established itself as an important event on the region’s cultural agenda. Its proposal that combines music, gastronomy and culture attracts an increasing number of public and the figures speak for themselves, going from 3,000 attendees in its first edition, in 2017, to 9,000 last year. In the absence of official figures, we can assure you that this fifth edition has also been a resounding success with the public.

The festival, organized by the local collective Gazte Berri, has the support of the Viana City Council and the Government of Navarra. He Mugacu Fest He has been a finalist in the Fest awards in various categories and this year he has once again been nominated in the categories: Best Small Format Festival, Best Production, Festival with Best Parallel Actions, Festival with Best Restaurant Area and Greatest Tourist Contribution to the Region.

He Mugacu Fest it goes beyond concerts and offers a wide variety of cultural activities for all tastes. Attendees can enjoy art exhibitions, book presentations, theater performances, film screenings, and guided visits to historical and cultural sites in Viana. These additional activities broaden the festival experience and allow participants to immerse themselves in various artistic expressions.

The main stage of the festival, located in the Ruins of San Pedro, is a place of great beauty and charm. These 13th century Gothic ruins have been restored to create an open-air space that offers unique acoustic and visual conditions. This special location adds a distinctive element to festival concerts and activities, giving attendees an immersive experience in a historic setting.

Eva Mcbel was in charge of opening said stage on Friday the 23rd at 10:30 p.m. while the public slowly approached the venue. Too bad because her talent certainly captivated those who were there to enjoy her music. Accompanied by drums and keyboard, only in her last song did she use the electric guitar that rested on a stage where white flowers sprouted. The young artist used her voice and her enveloping melodies to take us from joy to melancholy through a whirlwind of emotions ranging from hope to nostalgia. Undoubtedly a privilege to be able to witness that intimate and personal concert, where Eva Mcbel opened the doors of her inner world through her music.

Grises They were the next to take the stage at 11:45 p.m., at which time the venue already had a greater concentration of public. Although their impact on the Spanish indie scene has not achieved the massive recognition of other bands, their music has left a mark on a loyal audience and the bittersweet call of their farewell tour served as a claim for all those who have enjoyed their unique sound proposal. and who wish to once again immerse themselves in their fusion of rock, electronic, pop and dance music. Perhaps it was necessary to find the balance between the sound and the acoustics of the place in order to have appreciated his music clearly and without distortions. The lighting used, on the other hand, did capture and highlight the energy of the band with some effective light effects that managed to create impressive visual effects.

La La Love You were in charge of closing the first night of concerts, the San Juan bonfires had already gone out and the ruins of San Pedro became a hive of people of all ages who came to see what seems to be the festival band this summer. Two neon lights simulating two pieces of pizza accompany the 4 members of the band, undoubtedly heirs of the most hooligan, carefree and irreverent pop of the 80s, Hombres G, Los Nikis and those Radio Futura from “In love with youth fashion” are clear referents for those from Parla who, between verbiage, jokes and tuning instruments, dispatched authentic generational hymns in just an hour and a half, leaving, with their energetic and contagious repertoire, a good taste among those present.

On Saturday we returned to the ruins of San Pedro to meet with The Red Room. Referents and essentials of the national indie, they presented themselves in a quintet format, offering an impeccable sound and offering an exhaustive review of their entire career, now close to 30 years old. The clear references to Anglo-Saxon pop from the late 80s and the echoes of La Dama se Conde merge with the band’s own identity, creating a unique and recognizable sound. The voice of the charismatic Jorge Martí floated in the air and blended with the perfect acoustics of the place. Along with him, Pau Roca on guitar, José Marco on drums, Marc Greenwood on bass and Endika Martín on keyboards shone on stage, contributing to enrich a concert that captivated the audience and which, motivated by the singer, he danced and sang the group’s classics. Undoubtedly the most “adult” proposal of this festival shone with superiority in terms of quality compared to the rest of the bands.

The last of the programmed concerts brought us to some Dorian whose singer confessed to dragging a cold that, although it did not diminish his voice, did end up affecting his performance at times. The band guided us through two decades of career wisely interspersing the songs from their latest album with the band’s classics to end up basting “Sandstorm” with “Rare energy”. In this way they put an end to a concert that perhaps lacked some charisma, but in which Marc’s passion undoubtedly managed to make the audience vibrate, turning a church in ruins into a disco that only lacked the ball of Mirrors.

In short, the festival Mugacu Fest offers a complete and diverse proposal for lovers of music, gastronomy and culture, and has become a prominent event in the Navarra region that brings together thousands of people every year willing to enjoy what this small town offers them. offers and welcome the summer festival season.

