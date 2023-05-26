breaking latest news of the second of Coldplay’s nights in Barcelona

It did not bode well for the second night of Coldplay in Barcelona. The rain –the one that we need so much– threatened the British band’s show throughout the day, but, as if it were one more trick in their macro-show, from nine o’clock at night the sky over the Olympic Stadium cleared to make way for one of the most anticipated concerts of the year.

Before starting the show, yes, they reminded us how sustainable their new tour is through a video. Something that, although it may seem a bit heavy and/or annoying at times, is frankly necessary in these times and the gesture of one of the bands with the greatest convening power – if not the most – of the present.

With British punctuality, at 9:30 p.m. the lights went out to make way for Chris Martin and his crew on stage. From there we were going to immerse ourselves in the second of the Barcelona presentation dates of "Music Of The Spheres" (Parlophone, 21). Hence, they divided the concert into four spatial sections –Planets, Moons, Stars and Home– in which visuals and special effects are very important when it comes to reflecting the galactic and alien theme of their ninth album. It doesn't matter that the album is not among their best works, because Coldplay are a great live band, and this time it was not going to be different. That, added to how careful their show is at all times –from the confetti at the beginning to those luminous bracelets that make the public part of the show–, they make the experience of seeing them in concert more than satisfactory.

The first hour of the concert is a real rush, lining up their most singable hits. After making us jump with "Higher Power", "Adventure Of A Lifetime" and "Paradise", Chris Martin invited the audience to sing the chorus of the latter very softly with him as if we were seeing them again in the Sala Apolo. He motivated us by speaking in clumsy but nice Spanish, which reveals the humility of a guy who is listened to by more than sixty-seven million people every month. This is how the precious "The Scientist" arrived, to put a bit of calm before taking the final leap. Because, after a brief pause, the British moved to the central catwalk with their instruments to give way to their biggest hit, that "Viva la vida" that the fifty thousand souls present at the Estadi Lluis Companys chanted until their throats left. A shame it came so soon. They knew how to keep up with "Hymn For The Weekend", to gradually lower the beats with various songs, including for the second night in a row a tribute to the recently deceased Tina Turner, until they reached the mythical "Yellow". With it came one of the most special moments of the evening, with the entire stadium illuminated by thousands of yellow bracelets before the first chord of the song even sounded. A different energy was generated there, the kind that is born when you know you are about to experience a unique moment. And Coldplay once again demonstrated why they are capable of selling out four Olympic Stadiums, because, deep down and even though forms change, they have never stopped being the band they were on their first albums.

Then came perhaps the least inspired moment of the show. At first dressed in alien masks or accompanied by a doll that simulated the high-pitched, female voices of a couple of songs, they took us out of the show for a few moments. An extravagance that could be saved. Despite this, they managed to quickly overcome it with that moment so instagrammable, so unique and special that they create in “A Sky Full Of Stars”. Chris encouraged everyone to put down their phones and enjoy the light, sound and even fireworks show they had set up for the song.

After that, they said goodbye to the big stage to move behind everything, to a small stage where one of the strangest moments of the night took place. Gipsy Kings they rejoined Coldplay to perform together “Bamboleo” and “Volare”, a strange mix but one that turned the Estadi into a flamenco party for a few minutes. But the British still had something more to say, they returned to the main stage to, now yes, perform their last three songs. The truth is that for a concert finale, everyone expects the best, the ones you always dream of hearing live, but that was not the case. Saving the brilliant and emotional “Fix You”, they ended with two of the songs from their latest work, “Humankid” and “Biutyful”, leaving a somewhat bitter taste to what was supposed to be one of the most spectacular endings given the relevance of the event.