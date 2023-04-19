breaking latest news of The Twin Souls in Zentral, Pamplona (2023)

We are in luck in Pamplona with the opening of a new concert hall. The truth is that it is a delayed opening because it is a space that already existed in the Zentral room itself located in the Santo Domingo market. The room has dispensed with part of its restaurant area to accommodate it as a small-format concert area.

At first glance, the new thing that we find in this room is a space with all the comforts for that type of bands that are not capable of filling a large venue like the main room but for which the room can bet to grow its reputation as a room of concerts.

In this way, a series of artists with coordinates including rock, psychedelia, blues, all of them genres that right now do not enjoy the favor of the general public but that deserve all the attention, have been programmed for the next few months. . And one of these bands that came to give this second concert in this room and that had the collaboration of the enthusiastic creators of the Burlada Blues Festival are The Twin Souls. Twin Souls are two blood brothers who have grown up listening to the classic sound of bands like Led Zeppelin or Creedence Clearwater Revival and that shows from the first chords.

With a room that borders on full, this power duo is capable of putting the public into work with the chords of songs like “Tenderly” or “The Tribe” that clearly remind us of bands like The Black Keys or Wolfmother. Twin Souls’ proposal is one of those on the road, small stages outside of his native France and work, a lot of work. Along these lines, it is noteworthy that both Martin and Guilhem exchange all the sounds they bring to the stage, something that includes guitars, drums, Korg keyboards and effects pedals, playing some of them simultaneously to maximize their abilities on the stage. See also Afghanistan, the Taliban without a government lose the first pieces: a mullah joins ISIS

With great sympathy, sputtering a few words in Spanish between songs, they reel off what has appeared in their latest works “Twin Souls” and Twin Souls II.” Songs like the enormous “Till I Did” stand out, which is very reminiscent of Raconteurs or bands that make the updated retro sound a new version of rock. The guitar turns, howls and versatility will be the keynote of a concert without pause and carried out with great precision by this pair of brothers, regardless of any sampler or recorded sound as the rock and roll canons dictate.

Although it is true that the most hard rocker version squeaks a little because it is dangerously close to bands like Muse or Sparks, the show that this couple offers is well worth the little more than 10 euros that it costs to see them live. For the final part they saved some songs that they presented for the first time and some great own songs like “From the left to the right”, a good summary of what the soul is. Twin Souls, a vintage sound with a lot of vigor and forcefulness . With the version of Sly and The Family Stone “I Want to take you Higher” they approach bands that make a virtue of mixing such as the Jon Spencer Bluex Explosion, combining rock and roll soul, bluesera passion and a lot of attitude.