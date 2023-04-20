breaking latest news Radiocrime + Free City in Bilbao (2023)

Uncompromising punk. It’s that simple and that complicated. But that is what the people of Bilbao have been doing for ten years RadioCrimen. A decade in which, despite line-up changes, they have been able to maintain coherence at a time when it has been easy to doubt everything, even oneself. So, to celebrate a decade of survival, they got together with all their fans at the Antzoki, also taking advantage, to present their new work, “Frank’s”which they gave to all those who came to enjoy the event.

As an aperitif, we were able to enjoy the bolus of the young band Free City, plenty of attitude and practicing a melodic hardcore, which was poisoned every time the hyperactive vocalist started up, who took those nineties sounds to a more punk dimension. He pure energy to prepare us for what was coming our way.

The first chords of ‘Jon’, one of the new songs on RadioCrimen, began a concert in which there was not a single moment of respite, and in which the people of Bilbao finally presented their new work to society: ‘ Franki’, a conceptual album that tells stories from another era, specifically from the 80s and early 90s, with the explosion of punk in Bilbao, in the midst of a savage industrial reconversion. Memories of a gray and dirty city, but with much more soul and personality than this “Playmobil city”, which the municipal leaders have been turning Bilbao over the years… in short, this would give rise to a more extensive debate, and this is not the place for it, so what we were going to: who better to tell these stories than some survivors of the time, who have managed to maintain the punk essence throughout the years? We will highlight, then, the three songs that sounded from this new album: the already mentioned ‘Jon’, which tells the origin of the album, the rabid ‘Bastardos’, which we bet from now on is going to become one of the great hymns of Radiocrimen , and the nostalgic ‘God is dead’, with memories of MCD, Zer Bizio? And the nights at the Gaueko, the Kaixo or the Gaztetxe de Bilbo… See also Mike Tyson in trouble again: new accusation of rape

But as we said, apart from being a concert to present a new album, it was also a party to celebrate the tenth anniversary of a band that, as we said, has been able to keep the flame of punk burning in Bilbao, when it seems difficult to maintain coherence , both musical and ideological, something that they amply demonstrated at the concert on Saturday, where, as usual, they left their skin on each song, reviewing their entire discography. Beginning with his initial ‘Kill me’, from which ‘Terror’, ‘Buko’, ‘Mis demonios’, with postpunk airs, ‘The boys no longer want to cry’, chanted by the entire audience and ‘En las cloacas’, which by the way, it has nothing to do with what is heard on the recording of the album, since over the years, it has mutated into a much wilder theme, like the rest of the compositions on that debut record.

And it is that, if something can be said about Radiocrimen, it is that, contrary to what one might imagine, it is a band that has hardened over the years, becoming a real steamroller, as they demonstrated over a period of time. gig in which the two founding members and only survivors, Luis Punk and Txarly Usher, showed an astonishing complicity when it came to dividing up the vocal work, something that meant that things did not decline at any time, with high points such as ‘Contenedores’ , belonging to their 2014 album ‘Antecedents’, ‘The boys no longer want to cry’ or ‘Self-criticism’, one of the best lyrics in the band’s discography. See also Coronavirus in the world: Brazil: 2,815 Covid victims in 24 hours, for the first time over 15 thousand deaths in a week

There was no shortage of essentials such as ‘Mundo Junk’, ‘The Undesirables’, or ‘Bangladesh’, both included in the trilogy called ‘Ira’, perpetrated in pandemic times. Of course they didn’t forget ‘Drown in the WC’ either, a song that they have already made their own and that serves as a tribute to one of those more than necessary bands, such as La Broma de Ssatan, who, by the way, we will soon have around here, playing along with the no less mythical Ultimatum.