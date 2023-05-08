breaking latest news Show Me The Body + Lucy in Donostia (2023)

Post-bridge night for May 1, national holiday. I was going to the Daba with doubts about the number of people attending the room because it was a strange day, but I was quickly surprised, for good, by the number of people who were there. I recognized the occasional gang from Bilbao, and some Basque was even heard with an accent from Iparralde. Maybe it’s not so strange knowing that 3 years have passed since Show Me The Body they had announced that they would visit Donosti, and the pandemic made them cancel their plans, so expectations were undoubtedly high. And what better date than Labor Day to see one of the most active North American groups in all areas of the underground and the DIY movement within the New York hardcore community on stage.

Just a few minutes past 9:00 p.m. at night when a guy comes on stage accompanied only with a laptop resting on a small stool. The guy in question calls himself Lucy (Cooper B. Handy on Spotify, for the curious.) Holding his microphone very tight, he begins to release his vocal lines, sometimes half spoken word, with different rhythms and bases of hyperpop, electronic pop, 80's vibes… I don't know, a really curious musical hybrid that makes up a proposal that sounds very current, fresh and that entered really well the majority of the respectable present there. Of course, it may not be the most appropriate for the purest fan of the hardcore sounds of the main actors of the night. Cooper himself admitted to us after his concert that people are usually quite hallucinated with opening a night like this where you supposedly expect to put a fist over your ears before a gig as energetic and furious as that of Show me the Body . But he points out that in Europe the majority of people are receiving it very positively. His show does not exceed 30 minutes, in which the boy does not stay still for 3 seconds. It is his particular daily exercise that, he admits, begins to take its toll on him after 11 days on tour in a row.

With about three quarters of the iconic San Sebastian room already occupied, it was time to change the chip for the protagonists of the night and, in almost total darkness, the curious a cappella intro of The Persuasions “Man, Oh Man” began to sound. giving way to the first chords of “Out of place” with a half vocalist reciting over a tense calm. We all know that this was going to blow up at some point as everything was being built through synth notes, and it did. “Boils up” was the first punch on the table and the first declaration of intent. That promised a lot of sweat, jumps, screams and madness. It didn’t take long for the pogo to be created between the center rows at the front, as usual. In just 3 minutes, that was already upside down.

As a general tonic, the roar of a powerful bass filled our bodies with decibels, as we have rarely seen in Dabadaba. Sometimes supported by synths and a simple rhythmic base, which does not need to complicate life to express the heaviness and intensity of his creations. And, of course, the most striking thing about the New York trio, on stage you couldn't see 6 strings. The runaway vocalist immediately donned his trademark electric banjo, which caught several of those present by surprise. A sound success due to the strident and particular nature of such an instrument in such an aggressive proposal. For most of their repertoire, not surprisingly, they dedicated themselves to presenting their most recent work to date. "Trouble the Water". A great job of pure New York hardcore, but with a great ambition for experimentation and the introduction of some elements that bring us closer to noise and industrial rock. Of course, his voices on occasions half-rapped and the cutting neck-breaking drums are not alien to the proposal.