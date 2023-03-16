Petti is one of the best kept secrets of the Basque music scene. Coming from the vast musical scene of Bera (Nafarroa), he was involved in various rock bands in the area until in 1999, as a result of his vital ups and downs to hell, he decided to compose solo. A thunderous voice, an authentic blues feeling, devotion to the great classics and an unusual skill with the guitar dressed up some deep, painful and dragged stories with the best of cloaks, also accompanied by a band of prodigies -young then- of that promising and inexplicable scene, that of Bera: Petti&Home Harvest‘the best of the house’.

A dozen albums, shared works, participation in compilations and numerous solo concerts -on the surface-, as well as electrified with a band -authentic sonic storms- guarantee an impeccable journey, which unfortunately due to the cycles of life and the lack of -always- of promotion and management, they have not done it justice.

Already in the middle of the pandemic, we were able to enjoy an energetic live performance by Petti with his band at the same location, which was a real gift. More recently, the band led by breasts decided on his own to prepare a set to honor the late great Mark LaneganWhat better candidate to embody it than the deepest and most visceral Navarrese bard? A single gig that was held at the Kafe Antzokia in Bilbao as part of the special days of Izar&Star coordinated by the tireless Javier Corral ‘Jerry’. What was our surprise when we found out that the tribute -with some changes- would be repeated at the Amaia Theater in Irun, together with the Juárez band from Navarra.

The projection of the colorful “Winning Moon” on the stage of the Amaia Cultural Center marked the beginning of the concert of the Pamplona people Juarez. From the moment they picked up their respective instruments, the quintet did not stop giving us little pop jewels generously accompanied by hypnotic guitars and sweet melodies. They mainly covered his last two works “Waning moon” y “Between Palm Trees”, surely his best; and, of course, there was no shortage of “Sleep between You and Me” or “El Sol En Movimiento”. The arrival of their ironic hymn “Champagne Francés” earned the whistles of some excited and with “Entre Palmeras” they finished a round set that managed to capture the curiosity of more than one attendee. Because, as we were able to verify, Juárez is synonymous with quality, exquisiteness and professionalism.

breasts He has always confessed to being a fervent follower of Screaming Trees among those bands from the 90s, and already on his second album, the Navarrese made ‘Pendulum’ his own, bringing it into Basque. He started with this theme, stripped this time -for the first time?- of his guitar, but accompanied by a special guest, the guitarist Joseba Baleztena Lenoir, as well as that great band formed by the Telletxea brothers, formidable rhythmic props and the incommensurable Joseba Irazoki on lead guitar.

Authentic respect and admiration for those works by Lanegan: ‘No one knows’, ‘Winter song’ are developed with the right degree of depth, darkness and strength… with the close counterpoint of the Navarrese bard. More surprises and talent to follow! Telletxea is replaced on bass by Mikel Irazoki, also from Bera, one of the most veteran musicians with the greatest projection on said scene, who was a vanguard with the misunderstood-at-their-moment M-ak and who is a sure value in the state scene. With him they release ‘Ugly sunday’, ‘Unbalanced pieces’ and ‘Egun bat gehiago’, the latter one of the first Petti compositions whose bass Mikel recorded. From there and with Telletxea back, we went down to hell: ‘The gravedigger song’, ‘Julie paradise’, ‘Where did you sleep’ and a huge ‘Ziztak irauli’ from Petti’s latest work, overwhelming. unleashed Joseba Irazoki y breasts -as we have never seen physically!- and the huge band.

Half a hundred people in ecstasy forgetting the time, the hour and that it is Sunday. Acclaimed, they return to give us ‘Anita Gray’ and ‘Nearly lost you’. Yes, we miss evenings like this and that this band performs more live, and we strongly pray that this tribute be repeated and not be forgotten. For Lanegan and for us!