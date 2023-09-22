Home » Breaking news / Former President of the Republic Napolitano dies
World

Breaking news / Former President of the Republic Napolitano dies

by admin
Breaking news / Former President of the Republic Napolitano dies

The former President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, officially leaves us. Here’s all the latest about the former head of state

The President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano leaves us at the age of 98. The Naples native was the first communist to lead the Italian state and also the first to be re-elected. His presidential mandate lasted from 2006 until 2015. We can only offer our most sincere condolences to his family.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 22 – 8.18pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  What to do when bitten by an insect | Magazine

You may also like

Cubana de Aviación Introduces Tupolev TU-204E Aircraft to...

Josep Borrell says the issue of migration can...

Price of rice soars in Ivory Coast ~...

India Calls Canada a ‘Safe Haven for Terrorists’...

Germany in conflict with Italy over migrants: “Funds...

Imminent funding for NGOs for migrants in Italy...

Sara Stanković is the sister of Lee Stanković...

Ishin! announced in Game Pass

Mick Jagger, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Hugh Grant at...

Former Santa Tecla Mayor Faces Accusations of Illicit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy