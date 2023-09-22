Breaking news / Former President of the Republic Napolitano dies

The former President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, officially leaves us. Here’s all the latest about the former head of state

The President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano leaves us at the age of 98. The Naples native was the first communist to lead the Italian state and also the first to be re-elected. His presidential mandate lasted from 2006 until 2015. We can only offer our most sincere condolences to his family.

September 22 – 8.18pm

