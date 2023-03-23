The animated series of the robotic genre continue to always interest viewers, the protagonists, the themes change, technologies evolve but the final concept always remains unchanged: deployments formed by gigantic mechas that fight with spectacular weapons and imaginative names.

“Gurren Lagan” is an example of how the topic is always current. Series of 27 episodes, produced by Gainax, directed by Hiroyki Imaishi and screenplay by Kazuki Nakashima, in which humanity is forced to live in underground villages. In one of these lives Simon, a boy whose occupation is digging tunnels, and it is during his work that he finds an object in the shape of a small drill, the Core Drille, it is nothing more than the ignition element of a head of robot discovered later that is renamed Lagann.

Together with his friend Kamina, a young man with a rebellious and disruptive character who wants to go up to the surface, they organize the company, succeeding when a surface robot called Gunmen attacks their village. Together with the beautiful and provocative hunter Yoko from the Littner village, they defeat the invader and find themselves under the blue sky.

In this new reality, they are attacked by further mecha piloted by beast-men, sent by the Spiral King Lord Genome, assisted by the four Heavenly Kings (Adiane the Elegant, Guame the immobile, Cytomander the fast, Thymilph the Impetuous) who wants force humans to live deep inside the Earth.

Kamina with a courageous and impetuous action takes possession of one of the Gunmen and by convincing Simon at the helm of the Lagann to join his, they give shape to the robot Gurren Lagann, whose main weapon is a mega drill, to face the one who will be the rival of the first story arc of the series: Viral.

Kamina with his fiery temper and great personality involves many others to fight, forming the Gurren army, composed of many particular characters, with which he intends to head to the Teppelin Capital where Lord Genome is located. Unfortunately during the battle against the Heavenly King Adiane, Kamina is mortally wounded.

This is the first twist of the series, perhaps even the most significant that distorts the course of the plot which up to this point had been rather caciarona and grotesque. Kamina with his character that catalyzed attention, since his first appearance, had given the idea that he was the real protagonist and instead. Unfortunately, the choice to leave the baton as leader of the Anime to Simon was a wrong stance, with a too passive and unconvincing character, recalls Shinji of Evangelion. From this moment the series takes a more serious and dramatic turn.

The entrance on the scene of Dian, a girl found by Simon inside a sarcophagus left in a barren and deserted area who will later turn out to be LordGenome’s daughter, brings new enthusiasm and stimuli into the boy’s life, leading him to a clash final that will see him victorious against the girl’s parent, who will reveal secrets about why humans live underground.

The events move by seven years; Simon and the Lagann Brigade are the governors of the new society created, with the population that can finally live on the surface. When everything seems to proceed for a peaceful and serene life, in which the boy is about to get engaged to Dian, the anti-spiral race arrives, coming from another dimension with the ability to distort reality. Their ultimate goal is to eliminate mankind and the power of the spiral, by making the Moon fall on the Earth…

The impression one had in watching this series is that of being faced with a product with great but poorly exploited potential. The first narrative arc takes a lot from the robotic series of the 70s and 80s, the deserted and barren Earth brings to mind the landscapes of Gordian, the reckless and messy team recalls the Daltanius group, while the atmospheres of the Zambot 3 script, with all that theatrics of the transformation of giant robots, with an engaging and dynamic animation.

A work that follows a fairly usual and linear plot, on one side the group of good guys, on the other that of the bad guys and the salient point is the moment of transformation and combat of the robot. In the second part, we want to insert that philosophical-moral aspect that creates confusion, bringing the series to the grotesque with incomprehensible situations. Furthermore, the Gurren lagann undergoes continuous transformations distorting it and diminishing in the paradox, bizarre, extravagant, with the appearance of ever more immense drills, so much so that the last one is more giant than the robot that uses it, all this penalizes the animation which becomes too confusing, so as to get lost in a vortex of dynamic lines and explosions, in a concentration of absurdity.

Many elements taken from Evangelion, from the narrative structure to the character design of certain mechas to the psychology of some characters, without however being able to give that epochal turning point and make Gurren Lagann an animation cult.