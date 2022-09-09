Currently, there are no disease-modifying therapies that can alter the course of Parkinson’s disease. Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are leading a team of experts from around the world who are trying to change that. Recently, they published a new study in the journal Brain, Bringing scientists one step closer to understanding a key protein called alpha-synuclein (αSyn), which they found links inflammation and Parkinson’s disease.

The αSyn protein is mainly expressed in neurons and has been implicated in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. The new study identifies a novel mechanism linking interferon activation and αSyn function in neurons as a possible trigger for the development of Parkinson’s disease.

“Further understanding of the triggers that contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease and how inflammation interacts with proteins found in the disease is critical. With this information, we have the potential to provide information by altering or interfering with these inflammatory pathways that may act as disease triggers. new treatments,” said Dr. David Beckham, associate professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

To investigate the mechanism of αSyn-induced immune responses to viral infection in the brain, we challenged αSyn knockout (KO) mouse and human αSyn KO dopaminergic neurons with RNA virus infection. They found that αSyn is required for neurons to express interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs). They then found that following any stimulus that triggers interferon signaling, an immune response, αSyn interacts with signaling proteins in neurons to trigger the expression of ISGs.

The study establishes the first clear link between inflammation and αSyn, a protein involved in the development of Parkinson’s disease.

The scientists say these findings suggest that αSyn responds to infection and inflammatory pathways, a link that may play a key role in the development of Parkinson’s disease. The next critical step was to see if the interaction between interferon and αSyn could cause misfolded αSyn to form a toxic form called fibrils, which has been found in Parkinson’s disease.

The researchers suggest that future studies need to study the interaction between type 1 interferon signaling and misfolded αSyn in neurons to determine whether drugs that inhibit these interactions can prevent the formation of misfolded αSyn. This will lead to patients needing a potentially disease-modifying treatment.