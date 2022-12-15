They explain that it is not a change, but an expansion. Instead there is no one who does not see. This is an epochal turning point, because when a word changes its definition in the dictionary it means that the time for conventions that bury their heads in the sand is over.

The Cambridge Dictionary has updated the definitions of women and men to include transgender people. It was not the first of the English-language dictionaries that have long since activated the lexical purifier against sexist definitions but the arrival of new definitions of “sex” and – with all due respect to JK Rowling and her campaign that began two years ago and by many considered openly transphobic – it won’t even be the last. Still with regard to the author of Harry Potter, it should be remembered that for her “a woman is only one who has a vagina” thus excluding those who are not biologically women. You also recently set up a center for women victims of sexual abuse and violence in Scotland, only for women who are biologically so.

But in the meantime, in the Cambridge Dictionary, alongside the existing definition of woman, «an adult human being of the female sex» which has remained unchanged, however, another has appeared: «An adult who lives and identifies as female even though she may have had another sex at birth”. Then some examples are added with clear reference to transgender people. “Mary is a woman who was identified as male at birth.” The same goes for the definition of man.

Leroy Thomas, communications director of the British National Center for Transgender Equality explained that it is now impossible not to accept that “transgender women are women”. Furthermore, interviewed by the “Washington Post” he clarified that language outlines our understanding of the world. “At a time when some political leaders are trying to erase transgender people from society, it’s important that we are recognized as ourselves. Clarifying what it is to be a woman clarifies that transgender people are who they say they are.”