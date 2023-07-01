Home » Breakthrough Method Solves Production Limitations of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics
Breakthrough Method Solves Production Limitations of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Science Develops a New Approach to Address Long-Standing Limitations of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Scientists at the University of Manchester have made a groundbreaking discovery that will revolutionize the production of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Oligonucleotide therapeutics are a promising class of drugs that have the potential to treat a wide range of diseases, including genetic disorders and viral infections. However, their widespread use has been limited due to the difficulties of manufacturing these drugs on a large scale.

Traditional methods of manufacturing oligonucleotide therapeutics have relied on chemical synthesis, which not only requires large amounts of solvents but also generates significant amounts of waste. Furthermore, the current methods have low yields and purity of the final products, making them unsuitable for large-scale production.

In an article published in the journal Science, the researchers at the University of Manchester have proposed a sustainable and scalable method for the production of oligonucleotides. Their method utilizes polymerases, which are enzymes that can replicate DNA, to amplify catalytic DNA templates. This one-step process allows for the production of large quantities of therapeutic oligonucleotides, eliminating the need for multiple rounds of chain extension and other complex processes associated with existing methods.

The implications of this discovery are significant for the pharmaceutical industry. The development of more scalable and sustainable methods of oligonucleotide production will ensure the widest possible access to these life-saving drugs. Many pharmaceutical companies have therapeutic oligonucleotide candidates in their pipeline, and the ability to produce them at a larger scale will be key in delivering these powerful therapies to patients.

Sarah Lovelock, from the University of Manchester’s Manchester Institute of Biotechnology, expressed the importance of this breakthrough, stating, “Developing more scalable and sustainable methods of oligonucleotide production will be the key to ensuring the broadest possible access to key to such powerful therapies.”

The researchers are currently working with Technology Innovation Catalyst CPI, AstraZeneca, and Novartis to further scale up their method and bring it closer to commercialization. With the support of these industry partners, the potential for this new approach to redefine the manufacturing process of oligonucleotide therapeutics is immense.

In conclusion, the University of Manchester’s scientific breakthrough in the production of oligonucleotide therapeutics offers new hope for patients and the pharmaceutical industry. By addressing the long-standing limitations of traditional manufacturing methods, this innovative approach has the potential to improve access, increase efficiency, and reduce the environmental impact associated with these life-saving drugs.

