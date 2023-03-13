The actor who just won an Oscar for the movie “Whale” was in big trouble because of diets. This is the life story of Brendan Fraser!

Source: YouTube/A24

Actor Brendan Fraser has just been awarded an Oscar for his leading male role in the movie “The Whale”. Many remember Fraser (54) as the goofy George of the Jungle from the film of the same name, but his life story was not an easy one.

Fraser, by his own admission, “wrecked himself” with the diet required to be as sculpted as in the movie “George of the Jungle”. Look how he looked!



George from the jungle Source: YouTube/Trailer Chan

But the diet left serious consequences on his body.

“I had to starve myself, and whole days would go by without eating anything. Djordje from the jungle did not have a costume, he had a piece of textile around his waist. I was not allowed to eat carbohydrates. I would head home from the shoot, and stop for something to eat. And I realized that I don’t know my PIN anymore, I can’t pay by card. I was terribly annoyed, my brain wasn’t working. I didn’t eat that day“, he said.

The so-called “brain fog” is a symptom of a serious lack of nutrients in the body, especially carbohydrates. Although they are often avoided by dieters, they are vitally important for brain function.

Two decades later, Fraser is the “200-pound man” in “The Whale”. Although many thought he had gained extreme weight, his appearance was the result of prosthetics, a mask and make-up. Look at him!

“Kit” movie trailer Source: YouTube/A24

Fraser withdrew from the public a few years ago, and it was rumored that he was on the “black list” of Hollywood, and that through no fault of his own. Jhe spoke openly about the sexual abuse he experienced at the hands of Philip Burke, then president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the Golden Globe. Many felt that publicly speaking out against a powerhouse like Burke jeopardized his career. But Fraser later said that the trauma of the abuse and the public backlash, combined with a divorce and the death of his mother, led to a deep depression that forced him to retire from show business.

By the way, Berk first denied that he had touched the actor’s genitals, but later changed his mind and said that he “did touch him, but jokingly”.

He played in the “Mummy” trilogy, and in one part his partner was Michelle Yeoh, who also won an Oscar this year.



Mummy 3 Izvor: YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes

In addition to the films “Clash”, “Road to the Center of the Earth”, “Gods and Monsters”, you also know him from the series “Affair”, “Doom Patrol” and others.

He was married to an actress Afton Smit, with whom he has three sons – Griffin, Holden and Leland, who is on the autism spectrum, which the actor has often talked about. They divorced in 2009, and he came to the Oscars with his new partner, an actress Jean Moore.

Source: Profimedia/Emma McIntyre

