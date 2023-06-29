Home » BRENNERO European Transport Commissioner condemns Austrian government’s approach – News
World

BRENNERO European Transport Commissioner condemns Austrian government’s approach – News

by admin
BRENNERO European Transport Commissioner condemns Austrian government’s approach – News

The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, has taken a strong position on the driving bans for heavy vehicles along the Brenner axis, firmly condemning the uncooperative approach of the Austrian Government in seeking a shared solution to the problem.

The Commissioner spoke at the hearing at the joint Commission for EU Policies and the Environment of the Senate and Transport and EU Policies of the Chamber of Deputies.

ANITA expresses its full satisfaction with the fact that finally the European Commission, following Minister Salvini’s position, has taken to heart the age-old problem of the unilateral restrictions imposed by Tyrol and Austria on the transit of goods through the Brenner in fact they cause consequences for the interchange of goods between Italy and northern Europe.

“Now, however, words must be followed by deeds. It is no longer conceivable that an EU member country blatantly infringes the Community rules on the free movement of goods without opening an infringement procedure” says Thomas Baumgartner, ANITA contact person on the matter Brenner.

In addition to having demonstrated its willingness to find shared solutions, Italy has already transferred more than 70% of its exports to the railways on the Swiss corridor and about 30% on the Brenner axis, a modal shift in favor of the railways higher than any another intra-community trade relationship and significantly higher than that of Austria, which transfers only 14% of its goods by rail.

“If Austria lifts the ban on night driving and the double night toll on the Brenner axis, we can be in favor of the sectoral ban on long sections and accept a possible corridor toll which should benefit those who live along this important traffic artery” – continues Baumgartner – “It is essential that these remaining limitations also apply to traffic to and from Tyrol.”

See also  Bologna-Udinese 3-0 | Rossoblù tide at Dall'Ara: the match commentary

ANITA is firmly convinced that diluting heavy traffic throughout the day, as well as decreasing it during the day, would make the dosing system implemented on the Austrian-German border superfluous.

You may also like

Alexis Tsipras has resigned as leader of Syriza

Dušan Alimpijević is the new coach of Besiktas...

From the “day of wrath” in Iraq to...

From Ligabue to Rocco Hunt, here are the...

Fulvio Filace, the young trainee who was aboard...

Udinese Market – Attention to Verona / The...

Idles and LCD Soundsystem together on stage in...

The executor came to list the apartments in...

Shooting at the US consulate in Jeddah, the...

violent fire in a building reached by mortar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy