BRENNERO European Transport Commissioner condemns Austrian government’s approach – News

The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, has taken a strong position on the driving bans for heavy vehicles along the Brenner axis, firmly condemning the uncooperative approach of the Austrian Government in seeking a shared solution to the problem.

The Commissioner spoke at the hearing at the joint Commission for EU Policies and the Environment of the Senate and Transport and EU Policies of the Chamber of Deputies.

ANITA expresses its full satisfaction with the fact that finally the European Commission, following Minister Salvini’s position, has taken to heart the age-old problem of the unilateral restrictions imposed by Tyrol and Austria on the transit of goods through the Brenner in fact they cause consequences for the interchange of goods between Italy and northern Europe.

“Now, however, words must be followed by deeds. It is no longer conceivable that an EU member country blatantly infringes the Community rules on the free movement of goods without opening an infringement procedure” says Thomas Baumgartner, ANITA contact person on the matter Brenner.

In addition to having demonstrated its willingness to find shared solutions, Italy has already transferred more than 70% of its exports to the railways on the Swiss corridor and about 30% on the Brenner axis, a modal shift in favor of the railways higher than any another intra-community trade relationship and significantly higher than that of Austria, which transfers only 14% of its goods by rail.

“If Austria lifts the ban on night driving and the double night toll on the Brenner axis, we can be in favor of the sectoral ban on long sections and accept a possible corridor toll which should benefit those who live along this important traffic artery” – continues Baumgartner – “It is essential that these remaining limitations also apply to traffic to and from Tyrol.”

ANITA is firmly convinced that diluting heavy traffic throughout the day, as well as decreasing it during the day, would make the dosing system implemented on the Austrian-German border superfluous.

