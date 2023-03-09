Listen to the audio version of the article

The Lombardythe one that is not the now inflated Milansearch public and visitors a London. Brescia e BergamoJoint Capitals of Culture 2023, have arrived in the British capital to promote the event, which boasts a sumptuous lineup: from paintings by Cecco del Caravaggio to the opera of Gaetano Donizetti up to the pedestrian-cycle path between the two capitals. It is an attractive offer with a high probability of success.

An offer you can’t refuse

The British who inhabit the luxury homes of Belgraviawhose roofs can be seen in the background of the hall hosting the event, theItalian Institute of Culture driven by Katia Pizzilove Italy’s cities of art and gastronomy, flock to the Chianti and theUmbria, which is an alternative, less chic Tuscany; while fleeing from the Italian sea (always preferring it Greece e Spain). And so the two Capitals of 2023 they are perfect for the British tourist. The two mayors George Gori ed Emilio Del Bonoalso united by militancy in the PD, they know it and they have focused on what they have for this off-site trip: they avoid speaking in English, as many of their colleagues on the road do, with embarrassing results, but they rely on Italian, which is the language when it comes to art and culture very believable, which helps them to be more fresh, self-confident and give the necessary nuances. A rare note for institutional events in London, where self-referentiality dominates, the front row of the audience was made up of British journalists.

Transportation & Infrastructure

Were they in any other nation in the world, the two Lombard cities would be two”top destination” as the tourist jargon uses to say. But Italy has so much, perhaps too much, that these two jewels of architecture, landscapes and gastronomy go almost unnoticed. And then the Milan “European metropolis”, the one with new skyscrapers and starred restaurants, is cannibalizing the rest of the North (call Turin). So then, the first two citizens try to seduce a sophisticated public, also playing the transport card: the airport of Orio al SerioItalian hub of Ryanair, the third Italian airport, has direct flights between Bergamo and London. Already today, Gori recalls, “Over half of the city’s tourists are foreigners” and arrive among the 13 million passengers at the airport. The problem with Orio, however, is that, once landed, it does not boast the sustainability award: no connection via train or “clean”: you have to take a taxi or bus and slip into the traffic of the ring road or that of the A4 Milan-Venice . Here the Pnrr, the Italian version of the “Recovery Plan”, comes to the rescue: in 2026 a shuttle will connect the airport and station in 10 minutes. But you need more: Trenitaliatogether with Intesa Sanpaolo (via Bergamo UBI), are the main sponsors of the event and Gori takes the opportunity to launch the only message to Italy in an all-international conference: “It would be desirable that the Railways build the doubling of the Bergamo-Brescia line (still single track today, Ed. )”.

Spot “divisive”

Little “cultural” curiosity: the very nice and artistically remarkable spot of the Capital of Culture, very badly received in Italy, due to the stereotypes about Italian mothers, was a success in London: it combines pop and irony, with stupendous images of the two cities.