Breton at the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile in Milan – MONDO MODA

A Breton presents two pieces from the Borogodó Breton Collection, signed by the Brazilian studio Choque Design at the Abimóvel stand, in Pavilhão 24, stand F05 and F07 of the 61st edition of the Milan Furniture Fair.

The Chaise and Poltrona Aor are rereadings of Brazilian design classics from the 60s and 70s with a contemporary look. The pieces are light, multifunctional and offer design solutions for today’s world.

The Chaise Aor has a hollow seat that allows you to store a book or Ipad, and its design features an adjustable backrest and support to accommodate a variety of bodies. The Armchair Aor, on the other hand, with a light and sculptural design, has the versatility of furniture that can be used in residential and corporate environments.

