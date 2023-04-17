Home » Breton at the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile in Milan – MONDO MODA
World

Breton at the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile in Milan – MONDO MODA

by admin
Breton at the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile in Milan – MONDO MODA
Shock Design- Armchair and Chaise @ disclosure

” data-medium-file=” data-large-file=”

A Breton presents two pieces from the Borogodó Breton Collection, signed by the Brazilian studio Choque Design at the Abimóvel stand, in Pavilhão 24, stand F05 and F07 of the 61st edition of the Milan Furniture Fair.
The Chaise and Poltrona Aor are rereadings of Brazilian design classics from the 60s and 70s with a contemporary look. The pieces are light, multifunctional and offer design solutions for today’s world.
The Chaise Aor has a hollow seat that allows you to store a book or Ipad, and its design features an adjustable backrest and support to accommodate a variety of bodies. The Armchair Aor, on the other hand, with a light and sculptural design, has the versatility of furniture that can be used in residential and corporate environments.

Shock Design- Armchair and Chaise @ disclosure

See also  Referendums and the Republic of parties – Mondoworker

You may also like

State roads are being moved from populated parts...

Vladimir Micov on Zmaga Sagadin | Sports

CAB LOG / 40 years of activity, 150...

Horror in a prison, inmate “eaten alive” by...

Periphery, review of his album Fortuna o Discordia...

ASSANGE IS NO LONGER ALONE

The last words of the pilot before the...

Eat lab-grown meat in Singapore

From Donbass facing Donetsk, where the fighting front...

Usa, horror in Georgia: died in cell and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy