The European Commission will present the first proposals tomorrow for a new Stability Pact. With a view to upcoming discussions among member countries, Single Market Commissioner Thierry Breton stressed the urgency of facilitating investment in European public goods, while continuing to reduce debt. He also noted that work is underway on a new financial support mechanism for the Twenty-Seven (not too dissimilar to the SURE system used during the pandemic).

“The proposals prepared by the Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni seek the right balance between two needs: the virtue of the budget and new investments in European public goods – explained Commissioner Breton speaking to a group of European newspapers, including Il Sole 24 Ore. -. Public debt can no longer be the only compass of the common European project. It is important to ensure that debt reduction does not come at the expense of the necessary investments ”.

Broadly speaking, the Commission’s expected proposals for the new Stability and Growth Pact are already known. The Brussels objective is to simplify the budgetary rules. Each country will negotiate specific plans with the community executive, all aimed at the sustainability of the public debt, and lasting four years, extendable up to a maximum of seven. The member country will be able to gain flexibility in the adjustment path, if at the same time it undertakes investments and reforms.

In this context, Thierry Breton, 67, argues that national investments in European public goods – from defense to the environment – should be valued with particular magnanimity, without betraying the commitment to reduce public debts. All the more so since, adds the former French finance minister, in the past the most virtuous member countries from a financial point of view have neglected investments in strategically European sectors.

“Let’s take the example of security. An investment in defense made by the Greek government, for example, serves Greece but also the whole European Union to defend its external borders. Well, since 1999, with respect to the investment objective of 2% of GDP, European countries have accumulated a deficit in defense spending of 1,300 billion euros. More than half of this deficit (54%) is attributable to Germany, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, the so-called frugal countries ».