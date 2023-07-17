Brexit, for two million Europeans automatic extension of the right of temporary residence in the UK

Listen to the audio version of the article

This is good news for the over two million Europeans – including hundreds of thousands of Italians – who have remained in limbo, suspended and uncertain about their future in Great Britain after Brexit.

The British Home Office has confirmed that from September EU citizens who have “pre-settled status” will obtain an automatic extension of their right of temporary residence in the UK for two years. They will then have more time to apply for “settled status” or right of permanent residence, which also paves the way for British citizenship.

The Government was forced to make this concession: in fact, it lost the case brought by the Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA), the independent control body that protects citizens’ rights.

The judges of the High Court agreed with the IMA that it was not legitimate to ask European citizens to have to apply again when their pre-settled status expired, effectively starting from scratch, in order not to lose the right to live and work in Great Britain. In fact, after five years the pre-settled status expires and for many EU citizens the deadline would have been in August this year.

“The automatic extension of pre-settled status ensures that many EU, EEA and Swiss nationals and their family members can continue to make their valued contribution to British society without fear of losing their right of abode if they don’t make a new question,” said Lord Murray, Undersecretary for Immigration and Borders, on 17 July.