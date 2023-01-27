Home World Brexit halves European students in British universities. Collapse of the Italians
World

by admin
LONDON. The number of European and Italian students in the United Kingdom has dropped, even by about half in the last year. This is also an effect of the Brexit, only official confirmation was awaited. Now it has arrived, at least to read the institute’s data Higher Education Statistics Agency. Among the countries most affected by the exodus from sought-after English and British universities just Italy, Germany and France.

