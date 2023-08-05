Brexit, London postpones border controls again: “Inflation would rise”

LONDON – It is the first admission of its kind from the British government: Brexit has an impact on inflation in the United Kingdom, still very high at 8.7% and in double digits for food products. Until now, the Sunak executive and the prime minister’s predecessors had always been very reluctant to admit it. now though, London has decided to postpone border controls on animals, meat and plant products arriving from the European Union for the fifth time.

