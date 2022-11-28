LONDON – The Brexit continues to be discussed across the channel. The latest news concerns the escape of European doctors, given that over 4 thousand have decided to leave or not to move to the United Kingdom after the 2016 referendum, and therefore not to work for the “NHS”. That is, the glorious British sanityonce a European model and today a negative example, due to its shortage of personnel and the long waiting lists that have dragged on since the exit from the emergency phase of the pandemic.