Home World Brexit, the great escape of European doctors. And British healthcare is now in crisis
World

Brexit, the great escape of European doctors. And British healthcare is now in crisis

by admin
Brexit, the great escape of European doctors. And British healthcare is now in crisis

LONDON – The Brexit continues to be discussed across the channel. The latest news concerns the escape of European doctors, given that over 4 thousand have decided to leave or not to move to the United Kingdom after the 2016 referendum, and therefore not to work for the “NHS”. That is, the glorious British sanityonce a European model and today a negative example, due to its shortage of personnel and the long waiting lists that have dragged on since the exit from the emergency phase of the pandemic.

See also  Australia, the 4-year-old girl who disappeared from a campsite was found alive: a 36-year-old was arrested

You may also like

The fire in Xinjiang has created a second...

U.S. inflation-cutting bill pissing off Europe?EU urges U.S....

Opening of talks between Maduro and the opposition....

Pope: Violent women are often alone, states must...

The Great Barrier Reef is in danger of...

Erdogan stresses his country’s right to protect its...

Kazakhstan between Moscow and the West: President Tokaev...

China, Evergrande and the “zero Covid” revolt: the...

Twitter, reload the videos of the Christchurch attack:...

Crowds in Shanghai Protest against Police Violent Suppression...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy