DUBLIN – There is finally an agreement in sight between United Kingdom e European Union on the thorny issue of Brexit e Northern Ireland? We went to Dublin to talk about this and more with the Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney. Because Ireland is the stoned guest of this complicated and dangerous story, as it is fully involved in this tug-of-war between the UK and the EU over the future of Belfast.
Nevertheless
See also Changes in U.S. stocks | Silver stocks, gold stocks fell Fortuna Silver (FSM.US) fell more than 5% | U.S. stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com