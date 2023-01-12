LONDON. Open-faced attack on the Labor Mayor of London, Sadiq Khanto Brexit, or at least to the “hard” version of the exit from the EU imposed in his words by the last conservative governments on the United Kingdom after the victory of “Leave” in the 2016 referendum.

“No more silences, it is immense damage to the country”

The occasion is a public intervention in which Khan – two years after the definitive entry into force of the divorce from Brussels – today takes aim at the Tories, accusing them of having inflicted “immense damage” on the country. But he also indirectly criticizes the leader of his party, Keir Starmer, invoking a possible rethinking at least on a softer Brexit: that is, on the return of the Kingdom to the single market and the European customs union. Perspectives that Starmer has recently excluded, pledging not to reopen a “closed” debate and not to fuel the divisions of the past again, and to want to “make Brexit work” if he becomes prime minister through a generic better relationship with the EU.

“Two years of denial, now debate on EU re-joining”

Khan, on the other hand, uses much stronger words. “After two years of denial and escape from reality – he says – we have to face the harsh reality, which is that Brexit does not work”. “It – he adds – has weakened our economy, torn the internal union (among the nations of the Kingdom), diminished our reputation”. Something which, according to him, can still be “remedied”, but on the condition of returning to “a greater alignment with our European neighbours, of turning from this hard and extreme Brexit to a manageable version that is at the service of our economy and of our population”. A turning point – he concludes – which should include “a pragmatic debate on the benefits of a re-accession (from outside the EU) to the single market and the customs union”.

“Breget”: Brexit regret increases

Recent polls have signaled among the British a growing disappointment with the results and failed promises of Brexit, against the backdrop of discontent fueled also by the global crisis. A sentiment shared at this stage even by a relative majority of pro-divorce voters in 2016, according to a latest survey. And for which some media and analysts have coined a neologism, “Bregret”: crasis between Brexit and regret (in English “regret” or “repentance”).