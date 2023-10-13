Brian Setzer, critica de The Devil Always Collects (2023)

Pops up Brian Setzer on the cover of his new album from behind, shirtless, showing his tattoos. A probable interpretation of it is that her new album is him, without trap or cardboard. And that means that there is not only rockabilly but also some specific nods to other genres that have populated her lustrous career. In fact, on more than one occasion he has literally stated that his thing is not to experiment but simply to make good songs. And here he has marked a few of them.

To begin with, it is planned to destroy us. Knock us out. AND “Rock Boys Rock” y “The Devil Always Collects” They are in charge of it. Especially the latter, which gives the album its theme and where Setzer’s most psychobilly side makes an appearance. Then she’ll have time for country, covering Del Reeves on “Girl On The Billboard”, to honor Little Richard in “She’s Got A Lotta… Soul”, to recover a theme by Brinsley Schwarz! as “Play That Fast Thing (One More Time)”, to get closer to his beloved Chet Atkins in “A Dude’ll Do” (What A Dude’ll Do)” or to bend the guitars a la Thin Lizzy and get closer to hard rock in “Black Leather Jacket”the most surprising of the lot.

In the end you don’t have to think too much about the story, the vinyl the more the better, this is Brian Setzer. Without further ado. And let his new tour be named after Rockabilly Riot It only complements the soul of this album. He assures that next year he will probably tour with Stray Cats. We wouldn’t mind, at all, seeing him play some of these songs too.