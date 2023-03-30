by livesicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – All acquitted because the fact does not exist. Starting with the former mayor of Carini, Giuseppe Agrusa. He was accused of attempted extortion against the head of the anti-abuse office of the Municipality. A crime charged with the aggravating circumstance…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Extortion and forgery, ex mayor and Carini official acquitted appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».