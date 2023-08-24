BRICS, 6 new countries enter: here’s which ones and what it means

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia. These are the six countries that will join the BRICS from January 2024.

Partially surprising announcement, the one made by the landlord Cyril Ramaphosa in a press conference on the closing day of the Johannesburg summit.

The topic of bloc enlargement was high on the agenda, especially that of China and Russia. But India’s doubts and the truncated presence on the Russian side seemed to be able to lead to a new postponement, despite the 23 requests for membership received from all over the world.

The feeling is that there could have been an agreement on the membership rules and the timetable, a sort of compromise. And instead, in the end, the acceleration came. The six new members add economic and political weight to the “family” of the BRICS (as the South African president defined it), or of the anti-Western bloc (as someone labels it despite the persistence of strong internal asymmetries).

n particular Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two fundamental “purchases” for the diplomatic, energy and trade balances at a global level. The entry of Argentina had been anticipated by the Brazilian president Lula, who had explicitly mentioned the name of the South American neighbor as a country worthy of joining the group.

Egypt and Ethiopia have developed very deep relationships with China and Russia over the years, but they also offer South Africa the opportunity to underline that it has favored greater inclusion of the continent.

Iran’s entry had been somewhat anticipated in recent days, when both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with the Tehran leadership.

Iranian accession is the most politically delicate one, given the existing relations with the United States and the West. But it will also be one that will allow China to claim even more emphatically what it claims to be its own success. Beijing has in fact officiated in recent months the restart of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, hosting the final meeting. Diplomatic capital that will certainly be spent, also to underline how the “inclusive multilateralism” promoted by the BRICS is opposed to the “small circles” (as defined by Xi Jinping in his speech at the summit) promoted by the United States. Indonesia, on the other hand, remains outside, on whose entry Beijing was betting a lot.

Enlargement is also a success for Russia, which can insist that it is not isolated despite the war in Ukraine and internal turmoil. The key to understanding the future of the BRICS remains the relationship between China and India, a détente of which could give a greater political dimension to a group that still presents very different demands.

New Delhi does not want to leave the role of promoter of the so-called global South to Beijing alone. Not surprisingly, Modi also made a splash by asking for a seat at the G20 for the African Union.

Strategic counter-attack in view of the summit he will host in September, but also of the China-Africa dialogue that Xi presides over today with Ramaphosa in front of most continental leaders.

But in the meantime, enlargement will certainly raise the tone of the voice of the BRICS. A tone of voice that will also be raised precisely from Russia, given that the 2024 summit will take place in Kazan.