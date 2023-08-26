BRICS Countries Call for Strengthened Cooperation on Cross-Border Payments

BRICS Countries Discuss Strengthening Cross-Border Payments and Local Currency Settlement at Summit

BEIJING/JOHANNESBURG – On the final day of the three-day BRICS summit in South Africa, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official emphasized the need for cooperation among BRICS countries on cross-border payments. Li Kexin, Director General of the Department of International Economic Affairs of China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, suggested that the BRICS nations should study local currency cooperation payment tools and platforms and promote local currency settlement.

The leaders of the BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – collectively agreed at the Johannesburg summit to encourage the use of local currencies in trade and financial transactions, as a means to reduce dependence on the US dollar. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, attending the summit on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, also stated that the BRICS bloc plans to establish an alternative international payment system to SWIFT.

Li Kexin highlighted the necessity of a sophisticated payment system due to the substantial and growing volume of trade among the five BRICS members. He emphasized that the idea of creating an alternative international payment system was not solely from the Russians but shared by the group as a whole.

The move towards a new payment system comes after several major Russian banks were banned from the SWIFT messaging system last year as part of Western sanctions following Russia’s intervention in Ukraine. In response, Russia created its own alternative system.

As of now, SWIFT has not provided any comment on the proposed alternative international payment system by the BRICS countries.

The discussions on cross-border payments and local currency settlement at the BRICS summit highlight the bloc’s commitment to further enhancing trade and financial cooperation among its members. The implementation of a new payment system could potentially reduce reliance on the US dollar and enhance economic stability within the BRICS countries.

