BRICS summit, immunity to Putin from South Africa. Pretoria: “It doesn’t apply to the arrest warrant”. But the Criminal Court: “Obligation to cooperate”

It becomes a puzzlediplomatic immunity” granted by South Africa a Vladimir Putin in view of the meeting of the BRICS countries (Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa) scheduled in Johannesburg at the end of August. In fact, a international arrest warrant detached in March from Criminal Court of The Hague, who wants to try him for illegal deportation of children. Pretoria’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday that immunity would be granted to all international officials who will participate in events related to the summit, suggesting that Putin could benefit from a shield against capture. But after a few hours a statement from the same ministry specified: “It is a standard assignment of immunity we carry out for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa, regardless of the level of attendance” and “they do not cancel any mandate that may have been issued by a international court against a conference participant”.

Interviewed byAnsaa spokesman reiterated the routine character of immunity, but did not want to answer the question of whether this also applies to Putin. By relaunching the press release, the local media suggest that the Pretoria government is trying to find a legal way to get the head of the Kremlin to intervene in the appointment. When asked if Putin will be present in Johannesburg, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov he limited himself to saying that Russia will take part in the summit”at the proper level“, as it “attaches enormous significance to the development of this format for integration”. But he warned the South African government: ‘Really, we hope that partners in such an important format at least do not rely on illegal decisions of this type”. And even the International Criminal Court shouldn’t trust too much, if one of its spokespersons, always reached by theAnsaunderlines that “the countries that host the summits have a legal obligation to cooperate with the Court under the Rome Statute”.