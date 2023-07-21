BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: A Milestone in the Development of a Multipolar World

BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be a major milestone

——Visit Babayev, Director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Guangming Daily Moscow correspondent Han Xianyang

From July 24 to 25, the thirteenth meeting of the BRICS High Representatives for Security Affairs will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa. A reporter from Guangming Daily recently interviewed Kirill Babayev, director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences. Babayev said, “Today’s BRICS countries are an important part of the future international relations system.”

Babayev said that the current BRICS cooperation mechanism provides an example for the birth of new principles of international diplomacy, namely equality, respect for the political systems and interests of all countries, rejection of the military-political alliance during the Cold War, and the establishment of a multipolar world order. The prestige and popularity of the BRICS cooperation mechanism in the world shows that this new form of cooperation carries the hope for the future of all mankind.

Babayev believes that today, the BRICS cooperation mechanism is facing two major development problems. One is deepening, that is, transforming the mechanism from “club diplomacy” into a full-fledged organization with its own charter, governing body, and rules for admitting new members. The second is expansion. The BRICS cooperation mechanism is becoming more and more popular. About 20 countries are currently “knocking on the door” and hope to join the cooperation mechanism. Existing members such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa must decide on expansion. As the rotating presidency in 2024, Russia will provide further impetus to resolve important issues facing the BRICS mechanism. From the speed and mechanism of expanding the alliance to cooperation in the financial, trade, and political fields, the five BRICS countries are developing closer coordination, and Russia will actively promote the strengthening of this coordination.

Babayev said that the West is constantly exerting pressure on the BRICS countries and other developing countries that want to become new members of the BRICS, trying to curb the development of the mechanism and its member states. Such pressures in the economic, financial, and political fields are unlikely to have long-term effects. The BRICS countries are strong and united enough to act out of their own interests. If the West continues to use the global trade and financial system as a tool of pressure, it will not only lose the reputation of the pressurers but also backfire on itself.

The Kremlin announced a few days ago that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the 15th BRICS leaders’ meeting in Johannesburg next month via video, and Foreign Minister Lavrov will attend the meeting on the spot. In this regard, Babayev said that the interaction between leaders of the five BRICS countries is close enough. There is no doubt that the summit to be held in late August will not only be an important milestone in the development of the BRICS cooperation mechanism but also an important event in the formation of a multipolar world.

According to reports, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and other countries recently applied to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism. The summit will discuss the issue of expansion. Babayev believes that the expansion process, the status of new members, and the interaction procedures in the mechanism are all important issues in the context of the development of the BRICS cooperation mechanism. What is important for the BRICS countries at present is to properly handle the balance of members in different parts of the world so that the cooperation mechanism can fully represent the interests of most countries in the world. The BRICS countries currently do not have members from the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. The BRICS countries must take this into consideration in their future development.

During the summit, the BRICS countries will also discuss “de-dollarization” and the establishment of a common currency. Regarding the specific steps and prospects for establishing a BRICS unified currency, Babayev said that the transition to national currency payment is one of the important tasks facing the BRICS countries. As the U.S. continues to use the U.S. dollar to put pressure on countries around the world, more and more countries are looking to shift their operations to other currencies. As we all know, Russia, China, and Russia and India have achieved great success in this process. It is clear that the decision to switch to payments in national currencies or to create a single BRICS currency based on a basket of currencies will progress in the near future. Although “de-dollarization” has just begun and is not fast, it marks the beginning of an irreversible process.

Babayev said that Russia and China have set an example of effectively strengthening trade and economic cooperation under difficult conditions. Entering a new era, the BRICS cooperation mechanism has drawn the outline of a new multipolar world to the world, that is, a world without hegemony and the so-called “the only correct democratic system for all mankind”.

(Guangming Daily, Moscow, July 21st)

“Guangming Daily” (version 08, July 22, 2023)

