Bridge in India collapses with thin interior and honeycomb-shaped bridge overloaded by three times

CCTV News Client At around 6:30 p.m. local time on October 30, a cable-stayed bridge over the Mechu River in the Mobi region of Gujarat, western India, suddenly broke, and many people fell into the river. So far, the accident has caused 141 deaths.

On October 31, a reporter from China Central Radio and Television visited the site of a bridge collapse in Gujarat, India, and saw the wreckage of the collapsed bridge.

△ Bridge deck

△ Steel plate supporting the bridge deck

Through observation, the reporter found that the bridge deck of the cable-stayed bridge is about 1.3 meters wide. Although its supporting body is a steel structure, the thickness of the bridge deck is very thin, only about 1 cm, and it is not solid, with honeycomb-shaped fillers inside.

△ Protective net

Some protective nets can also be seen at the scene. The reporter said that their thickness is like a clothes drying rack.

According to local media reports, the bridge was designed to allow 150 people to pass through at the same time, but at the time of the incident, there were actually 400 to 500 people on the bridge, more than three times its capacity. In this case, a large number of pedestrians pass on the bridge, which poses a great threat to the safety of the bridge.