Bridge linking Crimea to Russia closed due to ’emergency’

The main bridge connecting Crimea to Russia has been closed to traffic due to what Russian authorities have described as an “emergency”, without giving further details. Some sources cited among others by Associated Press it’s yes BBC they talked about explosions. The health ministry of Russia’s Krasnodar region, which is at the east end of the bridge, said two people died in an accident on the bridge and their daughter was injured. On Monday, the governor of Crimea announced the closure of the bridge, without specifying the reason.

Crimea is the peninsula that was annexed to Russia in 2014 following a military occupation and a controversial referendum, while the bridge involved in the emergency is the only road that can be traveled by Russian vehicles to bring supplies quickly by land to the areas of southern Ukraine occupied during the war.

The 18.1-kilometre-long bridge spans the entire Kerch Strait between the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea, and was repeatedly attacked during the war. A week ago the Ukrainian government had claimed responsibility for the first time for the explosion which on 8 October 2022 had caused its partial collapse, causing five deaths and an interruption of circulation for several weeks.

