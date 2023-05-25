BRIDGE ON THE STRAIT Green light from the Senate to convert the decree into law – News

The Senate has given the green light for the conversion of the decree on the bridge over the Strait of Messina into law. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini therefore met the media in the Multipurpose Room of the Prime Minister’s Office to learn more about the details of the decree, which we summarize below.

The bridge over the Strait of Messina was designed according to the scheme of the suspension bridge. The technical project to date consists of 8,000 design documents and provides for: a length of the central span of 3,300 metres; a deck width of 60.4 metres; a height of the towers of 399 meters; a height of the central waterway of 65 meters for the transit of large ships. 6 road lanes are planned (3 for each direction including the hard shoulder) and 2 railway tracks, for an infrastructure capacity of 6,000 vehicles/hour and 200 trains/day.

The bridge was designed with an earthquake resistance of 7.1 on the Richter scale, with a “third generation” aerodynamic deck stable up to wind speeds of 270 km/h. Great attention was paid to the connection works: 20.3 km of road connections and 20.2 km of railway connections are envisaged in the final project.