Bridge over the Strait, Carmen Consoli on Salvini: “The new hero of the two worlds”

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

Carmen Consoli’s speech on Propaganda Live, on La 7, has now become viral, complete with trendy hashtags on Twitter. Among the most iconic expressions of the singer, the one with which she defined the minister of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bridge over the Strait, Carmen Consoli on Salvini: “The new hero of two worlds” | VIDEO appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».