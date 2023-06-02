by mondopalermo.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Villa San Giovanni and Messina (Torre Faro) are preparing for the start of work on the bridge over the strait: “There will be expropriations of houses in what will be construction site areas with hundreds of inhabitants and families forced to leave their homes they will be demolished”. The bridge will be supported by two 400-metre pylons placed on both sides. Here is the report by Cartabianca (Rai) on the bridge… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Bridge over the Strait of Messina, from one bank to the other we are preparing for the start of the works: expropriations are on the way – THE VIDEO appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.