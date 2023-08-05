Bridge over the Strait, skip the salary cap. The fury of the oppositions – breaking latest news

Indecent. They say wages are not made by law. Yet they make laws to remove the maximum salary ceiling above 240 thousand euros while they bury the minimum ceiling we ask so as not to fall below 9 euros per hour, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, snaps after the cancellation of the salary ceiling in society for the bridge over the Strait of Messina, with a derogation from the 2016 rules which set a limit of 240,000 euros on the annual salaries for civil servants. Surprisingly, the derogation was provided for in article 15 of the draft of the Assets and Investments decree, the omnibus provision expected on Monday in the Council of Ministers which sees among the measures more licenses for taxis and the tightening on expensive flights.

The decree aimed at removing the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for the Strait of Messina concerns only the employees of the company presided over since 6 June by Giuseppe Recchi (former president of Eni and Telecom) with Pietro Ciucci, historical director of the company, as director delegate. sources close to the Strait of Messina report. This provision, which has already been in force for some time for other initiatives in the infrastructure sector, is necessary, the same sources explain, for the Strait of Messina so that it can acquire personnel with engineering, legal and economic skills adequate to manage the challenge of one of the largest infrastructure projects ever built. Strait of Messina, as required by law, will have personnel seconded by Anas and Rfi.

But the news has infuriated the opposition. The derogation from the ceiling of 240 thousand euros on the salary of managers for the company that will have to build the bridge over the Strait, contained in the Asset decree, confirms that for Salvini the priority is not infrastructure or the development of Sicily, but distributing gifts to his friends. It is always the usual Italian joke: works on which serious reflection is needed, in the hands of this right, are transformed into a manger for Patriots at the expense of the Italians, Riccardo Magi immediately thunders, secretary of +Europe.

It is an insult to the Italians and the government and Giorgia Meloni herself should be ashamed of this, says Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Avs. Giorgia Meloni answers us: but don’t be ashamed of squandering this public money to guarantee privileges and want to carry out a work that will steal important resources for the development of the South starting from public transport, purifiers, schools, health and territorial security?

The willingness of Meloni and Salvini to grant a derogation from the salary ceiling for the top management of the Strait of Messina Spa company is scandalous, claims the Movimento 5 Stelle. The scenario is the following: no basic income, no aid to families against the high cost of living, no support against the high cost of mortgages, interventions to reduce the cost of petrol, not even talking about it. This right does the only favors for the usual suspects and for those who already have. Moreover, this choice confirms that Salvini doesn’t care about the infrastructure of the South. Not even of the useless and farcical bridge over the Strait. The minister is only interested in the bridging affair, with all its various divisions and prebends. A massacre, put up on the skin of the citizens and with their money.

Maria Elena Boschi of Iv, reacts via Twitter: With the Renzi government we have put a ceiling on the salary of managers: 240,000 euros. With Meloni and Salvini, on the other hand, the roof jumps, starting with the managers of the Ponte company. With the problems that public transport has, is the priority to increase these salaries? We will vote against.

