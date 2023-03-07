Bridgestone Mobility Solutions introduces Bridgestone Road Conditions, a range of solutions designed to offer valuable insights based on aggregated and anonymised data from vehicles connected to Webfleet. Bridgestone Road Conditions aims to help cities and municipalities, road authorities, mapping providers and commercial fleet owners better understand road conditions and quality. As a first step, customers can access two solutions that help locate and estimate the severity of road damage, as well as visualize a variety of infrastructure along the route. Advanced data-driven solutions can play a major role in increasing driver and road safety, aligning with the EU’s target of reducing serious injuries and road deaths by 50% by 2030.

The Road Damage Detection solution identifies road anomalies by analyzing anonymous and aggregated data exploited by connected vehicles equipped with Webfleet solutions for fleet management. Using sensors and vehicle data, this unique tool accurately determines the location of road damage, such as potholes, cracks and patches. The artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm defines the severity of road damage, helping drivers and fleet owners reduce the risk of an accident and prevent damage to tires and vehicles. Cities and highway authorities can use this information to improve preventive maintenance and infrastructure intervention planning.

Furthermore, the Road Infrastructure Visualization solution provides specific information on roads and infrastructures, analyzing a multiplicity of sensors and data from video recording systems installed on connected vehicles. Vehicle-mounted cameras use Edge AI computing capabilities to process data directly on the device in real-time, ensuring data privacy and only uploading anonymous data to the cloud for further analysis. In this way, road infrastructure, such as traffic lights and road markings, can be visualized and can be signaled if they are damaged, vandalized or hidden by vegetation.