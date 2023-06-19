BRIDGESTONE The project with the Italian Red Cross to train young people on road safety – Companies

“Safety on the road – Life is a journey, let’s make it safer”. This is the name of the new project born from the collaboration between Bridgestone, leader in advanced solutions for sustainable mobility, and the Italian Red Cross, the largest voluntary organization in Italy.

This is an awareness-raising and training campaign on road safety structured in several phases, mainly aimed at young and very young people, which will start on July 1st.

In the first half of 2022, road accidents in Italy increased by 24.7% compared to the same period of 2021, causing 1,450 victims[1]. An alarming figure, echoed by the request of the United Nations, which urged all Member States to set the ambitious goal of halving the global number of deaths and injuries as a result of road accidents by 2030.

Bridgestone and the Italian Red Cross will put their skills at the service of the community to make a concrete contribution to achieving the objectives outlined by the United Nations General Assembly and help spread the culture of safety in our country.

The “Safety on the road” project will be divided into various phases and will begin this summer, starting from 1 July and until 10 September, with 8 free and inclusive summer camps throughout the national territory, aimed at minors between 8 and 13 years and between 14 and 17 years.

This year the camps will be set up by the CRI Committees of Aprilia, Avellino, Campobasso, Catania, Florence, Manfredonia, Trento and Varese and recreational and training activities dedicated to the theme of sustainability in all its forms will be proposed, with a strong focus on the topic of road safety.

The project will continue in October in schools: around 5,000 first and second grade secondary school students will be involved in around 95 territories throughout Italy, who will attend meetings and training courses aimed at deepening the topic of road safety.

The reference figures will be the Volunteers of the Italian Red Cross who, with the support of Bridgestone employees at the Milan, Rome and Bari offices, will intervene to make their skills available in the field of mobility and safety.

Finally, starting from April 2024, “Safety on the Road” will touch around 95 Italian squares, where the CRI Committees and Bridgestone employees will be working together to involve citizens through a series of interactive activities and the dissemination of information materials.

