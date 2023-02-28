The issue of safety has always been a priority for Bridgestone. All of its products and sustainable mobility solutions offered to consumers, developed thanks to major investments in research and development and innovation, have a primary objective: to safeguard the safety of motorists. The new Bridgestone Turanza 6 tire responds to this need, having been designed taking into account the results of an extensive research conducted among European motorists to investigate what they expect from a summer touring tire and the daily challenges they face while driving.

With Turanza 6 and improved wet performance, Bridgestone is offering motorists exactly what they want: a new premium quality tire that meets their needs for safety and high performance even in wet conditions, while offering higher mileage and better energy efficiency and consumption.

DESIGNED FOR SAFETY & PERFORMANCE – According to tests conducted by the independent body TÜV SÜD, Bridgestone Turanza 6 outperforms competitors in the segment thanks to its better wet performance. This means it is the best at cornering and offers outstanding straight-line performance. The new Bridgestone Turanza 6 also achieves the best level of grip on wet surfaces, certified with European labeling in class “A”, the highest in the category across the entire range.

Thanks to the proprietary and cutting-edge technologies ENLITEN and TECHSYN, both present for the first time on a Bridgestone tire dedicated to the aftermarket, drivers get further benefits in terms of efficiency and sustainability, such as better mileage and greater energy efficiency of fuel. This makes Bridgestone Turanza 6 an e-mobility-ready tire, helping to optimize EV performance by saving on battery life, while offering excellent handling, increased wear resistance and lower tire noise for driver comfort. ‘motorist.