Very Mobilethe virtual mobile phone brand of the CK Hutchison group, has decided to re-propose one of its most appreciated promotions by customers: “Bring a friend to Very“.

Bring a friend to Very 2023

Thanks to this initiative, Very Mobile customers can invite their friends to switch to Very Mobile and, in exchange, receive a €5 free top-up for each friend who activates aofferta Very with their code.

Also, if their friend is from another operator – clike Iliad, CoopVoce, Fastweb and other virtual managers – both the inviter and the friend receive additional 5€ of free top-up.

How can I get a Very friend code for free top-up?

You can find it right here: so take advantage of €5 free top-up and activate your new Very Mobile SIM (MNP or new number) with the friend code U9NCKHEQ are verymobile.it

How the promotion works

The promotion allows customers to accumulate up to €100 in free top-ups by bringing 10 friends to Very. There are no distinctions between old and new customers: even those who already have a Very Mobile SIM can participate in the initiative and invite their friends to switch to Very Mobile.

To participate, simply access the Very Mobile app, tap on the “Bring a friend to Very” banner at the top of the app’s main screen and share your friend code with whoever you want to invite (for those interested this is the friend code U9NCKHEQ of World3). Every time a friend buys a Very Mobile SIM with the referrer’s code, the inviter receives an informative text message and the free top-up is credited within 24 hours.

Furthermore, Very Mobile has decided to offer a further incentive to customers who come from other operators. In case of number portability from one of the virtual managers taking part in the initiative, both the inviter and the friend receive an extra €5 top-up.

The initiative is valid from 6/3/2023 al 31/5/2023, barring any extensions that will be previously published are verymobile.it



