Bring happiness into your life by adopting these 4 revolutionary habits now

Small changes in our lifestyle are enough to guarantee us happiness that lasts over time and brings us a full life

Each of us seeks, in his own way and at his own pace, the happiness. Indeed, we can say that the pursuit of happiness is what moves our steps, guides our choices and, in some way, marks our destiny.

Will marrying that person make me happier? Will moving to another city improve my quality of life? Is accepting that job offer really the answer to my desire for happiness? Read also: Are you really happy? 4 questions you should ask more often to figure it out (and 6 answers that could help you)

These are just some of the questions that each of us has found himself facing at some point in his life, or that he will face in the future.

But, beyond what may be the decisions of a moment, there are also “Happiness Habits” which, if carried forward for a long time, can help us live a happier life and, consequently, a more serene old age.

We have identified four – two necessary to improve physical well-being and two that aim to improve us from a psychological point of view: here they are.

Read also: The secret of true happiness lies in the height of our goals, according to a study

Feel the taste of life

Everyone says that food is a source of happiness, but our advice goes a little deeper than that: we are not referring to greedy foods, alcohol or excesses of sweets and fats.

We are talking about a healthy diet, rich in fiber and vitamin foods, made up of whole grains, fresh fruit and vegetables, free of super fat and highly processed foods: this diet, which might seem boring and not very satisfying for the palate, encompasses actually the secret of a happy life.

Often eating sugary, fatty and processed foods, in addition to being bad for your health, generates an addiction mechanism similar to that triggered by drugs or alcohol.

Read also: So sweets and foods high in sugar modify your brain, creating addiction

Almost without realizing it, we slip into a harmful circuit whereby we increasingly feel the urge to eat fatty or high-calorie food, which we allow ourselves without thinking too much, thus fueling the circle.

But the dopamine discharge generated by these foods lasts less and less, quickly replaced by a feeling of sadness and melancholy, and we have to resort to taking other sweets or caloric products to feel satisfied again.

Gradually, we no longer feel the taste of food, which becomes just an outlet for our frustrations or the stress accumulated during the day.

Returning to a healthy and genuine diet, detoxifying from junk food and the stimulus of nervous hunger, is a long process that takes time but which will lead us to an increasingly serene and happy relationship with what we have on our plate.

Training for happiness

We also often talk about sport in our articles, but in this roundup of “tips for happiness” we want to offer you a different interpretation of sporting activity.

Moving is good for our body at all ages: it removes the risk of disease and early death, gives us a toned physical appearance, makes us more energetic and capable of carrying out many activities.

But that’s not all: playing sports releases a beneficial dose of high-quality dopamine into our body and makes us feel better also from a psychological point of view – this is why, after every workout, we feel strangely happy.

It is up to us to choose which activity to introduce into our days to improve our well-being: it could be a walk in nature, a few dance lessons, a workout in the gym with weights and machines: the benefits are guaranteed.

Slow down to savor

We live our days animated by haste, by the mad desire to carry out the infinite series of tasks written on ours to do list. We are so projected towards the future, towards the next action to be taken, that we are no longer able to enjoy the present, to consciously live the moment in which we are now.

This, of course, greatly affects our perception of happiness. We’re on vacation but we’re already thinking about when we’ll have to go back to work, we’re having dinner with the family but our mind is projected elsewhere, we don’t enjoy the weekend or the walk because we’re already thinking about what’s to come After.

We label the moments we live every day as trivial and meaningless, always looking for something extraordinary that will happen in the distant future and that will finally guarantee us the happiness we deserve.

What if instead happiness was today? What if this small moment we are experiencing now could turn into a microscopic source of happiness to be added to a thousand other microscopic sources?

Our advice is to stop for a moment to reflect and contemplate the beauty of the present moment with awareness: happiness is made up of simple moments, simple things, and it already exists in our lives – only we are too distracted to notice it.

A colorful flower blossoming on the edge of the sidewalk, a child who smiles at us as we pass, a spectacular sunset that we can admire from the balcony of the house, a message of affection received from a friend: happiness is everywhere – it is up to us to learn to discover it every day.

Read also: Slow life: the art of slowing down to live better

Respond not to react

Too often we live our days “on autopilot”, that is in a mechanical way, always the same: for this reason we tend to react on impulse and often to respond aggressively and surly to those around us.

When faced with a problem or difficulty, instead of reacting instinctively, let’s stop for a moment to reflect: this first moment of pause could lead to a conscious response, rather than an unconscious reaction with often harmful consequences.

If we learn to respond rather than react, we will be able to cultivate healthier and more balanced interpersonal relationships, and we will not always be at the mercy of our emotions.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

You might also be interested in:

Does money bring happiness? Yes, but up to a point

I reveal the list of the 20 happiest countries in the world (guess where Italy is?)

4 things not to do anymore (and how to replace them) to improve your life starting today

Hygge-kit: create a Scandinavian atmosphere in your home with this little kit of happiness

Ikigai, the Japanese secret to a long and happy life

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

