Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 2. Topic: Bringing together the vigorous power of global openness and cooperation – the world‘s expectations for the 5th CIIE

Xinhua News Agency reporter

This is China‘s stage, bringing together the wonderful world. This is an open window that transmits the power of cooperation. The much-anticipated 5th China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai, China from November 5th to 10th as scheduled.

Presenting global creativity, collecting high-quality products from various countries, integrating development wisdom, and creating win-win opportunities. Over the past five years, under the advocacy and guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CIIE has continuously painted a splendid picture of China‘s openness, integration and common development with the world in the new era, and has gradually grown into an important platform for China to promote high-level opening up and high-quality development. It will continue to inject strong power into promoting the construction of an open world economy and promoting global inclusiveness and sustainable development.



Create global opportunities with a high level of openness

“Hosting the China International Import Expo is a major decision made by China with a view to promoting a new round of high-level opening to the outside world, and it is a major measure for China to actively open its market to the world.” At the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo, General Secretary Xi Jinping explained this way The original intention of China to hold the CIIE.

As the world‘s first import-themed national-level expo, the CIIE has achieved fruitful cooperation in the past five years, highlighting the weight of China‘s commitment to opening up and enhancing the confidence of all countries to overcome the difficulties together. The CIIE is not just an exhibition of imported commodities, but also an international platform that promotes the encounter between China and the world market, the integration of industries, the promotion of creativity, and the mutual learning of rules.

On October 24, the trucks loaded with the first batch of exhibits arrived at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fang Zhe

An exhibition brings together good things from all over the world, and the CIIE highlights the window function of the commodity platform.

The cumulative intentional turnover of the previous four CIIEs exceeded 270 billion US dollars, bringing new opportunities for development and new partners for enterprises from all over the world. At the 5th CIIE, buyers formed nearly 600 trading groups and nearly 50 industry trading groups, waiting for the rapid gathering of global high-quality and featured products.

“Coming to the Expo every year has strengthened our belief in taking root in China for development,” said Zhang Xiao, Senior Vice President of Varian Medical Global and President of Greater China.

The CIIE reflects the changes China has brought to the world over the past decade. The proportion of China‘s trade in goods in the world will increase from 10.4% in 2012 to 13.5% in 2021, and the cumulative import of services in the past ten years has exceeded 4 trillion US dollars. An open China is playing an increasingly important role in the global industrial chain.

On October 31, the staff arranged the booth of the 5th China International Import Expo in the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Xiang

On October 31, staff installed equipment on the booth of the 5th China International Import Expo in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Xiang

The first exhibition stimulates the vitality of innovation, and the CIIE plays a leading role as a creative platform.

More and more companies choose to showcase their “unique skills” and innovation capabilities at the CIIE. During the first four CIIEs, exhibitors released more than 1,500 new products, new technologies and new services. At the 5th CIIE, the “first launch” and “first exhibition” will surpass previous ones.

Financial robot arms, backpack-sized inflatable kayaks, world premieres of new models… One by one, “world premieres” and “China premieres”, reveal the unique charm of the CIIE as a creative platform. Digital and intelligent solutions adapted to the Chinese market, and remote printing mini-programs specially created for Chinese consumers… Many companies have used the platform of the China International Import Expo to deeply cultivate the Chinese market. “This is the first place to showcase cutting-edge technological innovations,” said Xiao Song, executive vice president of Siemens Worldwide.

Deloitte Corporation launched the world’s first financial robot arm that can complete invoice sorting and stamping at the service trade exhibition area of ​​the 3rd CIIE (photo taken on November 5, 2020).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Xiang

A staff member demonstrates how to install a foldable kayak at the Decathlon booth in the consumer goods exhibition area of ​​the 3rd CIIE (photo taken on November 6, 2020).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

Over the past ten years, China has continuously reduced the negative list of foreign investment access, and guided investment to be more inclined to high-tech industries, strategic emerging industries, modern service industries and other industries, and the quality of investment has been continuously improved.

The exhibition integrates the wisdom of all parties, and the CIIE highlights the energy-gathering effect of the cooperation platform.

This is the South Square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) taken on October 24.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fang Zhe

The CIIE is an international public product that China contributes to the world. It builds a “world‘s market”, “shared market” and “everyone’s market”, and promotes the full integration and cooperation of countries and their enterprises in the world.

At the first four CIIEs, stories of “exhibits becoming commodities, exhibitors becoming investors” abound. The Hongqiao International Economic Forum held during the CIIE focused on the challenges faced by globalization, gathered global elites for in-depth discussions, and contributed “the wisdom of CIIE” to the construction of an open world economy.

“The CIIE is a platform for us to expand all-round cooperation in the Chinese market,” said Gao Yan, CEO of German industrial giant ThyssenKrupp Greater China. For the first time, this Fortune 500 company will participate in this CIIE as a group.

The sub-forum of the 4th Hongqiao International Economic Forum “National Health and Harmonious Economic and Social Development: New Concepts and New Momentum” was held in Shanghai (photo taken on November 5, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Xiang

At the 5th CIIE, more than 280 Fortune 500 and leading companies in the industry participated in the exhibition, with a return rate of nearly 90%. Many companies have signed contracts for the 6th CIIE.

A flower alone is not spring, a hundred flowers bloom in spring and the garden is full. General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that China‘s determination to expand a high level of opening up will not change, and China‘s door will only open wider. From the China International Import Expo and Consumer Expo, to the Service Trade Fair, Canton Fair, China East Expo and other economic and trade events, from promoting the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, to accelerating the construction of pilot free trade zones, and then to high-quality implementation of regional comprehensive economic partnership According to the agreement, China always embraces the world with an open attitude, promotes common development with its own development, promotes the building of an open world economy with solid actions, and continues to open the door of opportunities for “sharing the future”.

“As the world‘s second-largest economy, China‘s commitment to opening up is crucial,” said former Slovenian President Turck. “Under the complex and changing international situation, the openness of China‘s economy has global significance.”

Helping the world win-win with high-quality development

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated that high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

In the past ten years, China‘s economic aggregate has exceeded one trillion yuan, and its per capita GDP has exceeded 10,000 US dollars. What does the high-quality development of an economy of this size mean to the world? At each CIIE, companies from all over the world feel the new pulse of China‘s economic development here, and look forward to the new opportunities and changes that China will bring to the global industry in the process of implementing new development concepts and promoting high-quality development in the new era.

——China cultivates growth momentum with scientific and technological innovation, and promotes “cooperative innovation” with “Chinese innovation”.

In the past ten years, the proportion of China‘s R&D investment in GDP has increased from 1.91% to 2.44%; the global innovation index ranking has risen from 34th to 11th; the scale of the industrial Internet industry has exceeded one trillion yuan, and the manufacturing industry has accelerated from “China Manufacturing” to “Made in China” transformation.

In the technical equipment exhibition area of ​​the 4th China International Import Expo, visitors are experiencing a hyper-realistic 3D virtual video (photographed on November 7, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jin Liwang

“Through the CIIE, we can showcase the latest technological innovations, have in-depth exchanges with outstanding Chinese companies, promote local technological innovation, and work together to promote high-quality development.” Yu Feng, President of Honeywell China, who has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years Say.

——China promotes sustainable development with the concept of green and low-carbon, and enhances the “beautiful world” with “beautiful China“.

In the past decade, China has vigorously promoted green, circular, and low-carbon development, accelerated the transformation of its energy production structure, and continued to increase the proportion of clean energy. The average annual energy consumption growth rate of 3% has supported an average economic growth of 6.6%. Green has become the background color of high-quality economic and social development, and China has become an important participant, contributor and leader in the construction of global ecological civilization.

“China‘s green and low-carbon development policy provides guidance and assistance, allowing us to try to launch brand-new innovative products and services, which are leading and unique in the world,” said Akira Fumiishi, chairman and president of Epson (China) Co., Ltd. . The company, which has been deeply involved in the Chinese market for more than 40 years, will showcase more than 60 green and innovative products at the 5th CIIE.

These are several new energy vehicles displayed in the new energy vehicle exhibition hall of the 2022 World Manufacturing Conference (photo taken on September 21, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Bohan

——China accelerates regional integration through interconnection and opens up the “global network” with “China speed”.

Over the past decade, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a popular platform for international cooperation. The entire China-Laos Railway was put into operation, the Beno section of the Hungary-Serbia Railway in Serbia was opened to traffic, all the tunnels of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway were connected, the Gwadar Port was fully operational, and the China-Europe trains have operated more than 50,000 trains in total. Countries have played an important role in promoting connectivity, stabilizing the economy, and safeguarding people’s livelihood, and have become a veritable road to prosperity and opening up.

Rustam Tazhenov, adviser to the chairman of the board of directors of the Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber of Commerce, who has participated in the expo three times, said that the “Belt and Road” initiative has been responded and welcomed by more and more countries. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the cooperation within the framework of this initiative. Regional countries carry out high value-added project cooperation.

On December 3, 2021, the China-Laos Railway officially opened for operation. This is the “Lancang” EMU passing the border between the two countries in the China-Laos Friendship Tunnel (photo taken on October 15, 2021). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Cao Anning)

——China promotes global inclusiveness and inclusiveness through shared development, and promotes “common progress” through “people’s happiness”.

In the past decade, China‘s economy has continued to grow, giving full play to its role as a stabilizer for the global economy. China has always pursued an opening-up strategy of mutual benefit and win-win results, and driven the common development of the world through its own development. For five consecutive years, the CIIE has organized dozens of small and medium-sized enterprises from least developed countries to participate in the Expo to share China‘s opportunities.

“East Timor’s coffee production and sales have been hit by the new crown epidemic, but the import expo has accelerated the export of East Timor.” said Bai Lei, head of the East Timor product exhibition area at the 5th CIIE. At the China International Import Expo last year, exhibitors from the country won coffee orders of about US$5 million in one fell swoop, exceeding the total coffee export value of Timor-Leste in 2020.

David Monyae, director of the Center for African-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, said that from sharing development opportunities to sharing high-quality development experience, China will continue to have a profound impact on the world, especially in developing countries.

The return train of the China-Europe freight train loaded with raw materials of licorice herbs from Turkmenistan arrives at Xi’an International Port Station (photo taken on August 31, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

Promoting common development with Chinese-style modernization

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly expounded the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles that must be firmly grasped for Chinese-style modernization, and drew a grand blueprint and practical path for building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way. Widely concerned at home and abroad.

As the first heavyweight international exhibition with China as its home venue after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CIIE has become an important window for international people to further understand the concept and direction of Chinese-style modernization.

A modern China with a huge population carries the world‘s expectations for new opportunities in the new era.

Today’s China is the world‘s second largest economy and the largest trader in goods. It is a major trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions. It has the largest middle-income group in the world, and its residents’ savings rate and foreign exchange reserves are the world‘s largest. First. China’s 1.4 billion people are marching toward modernization hand in hand, and its scale exceeds the sum of the existing developed countries. It will completely rewrite the modernization of the world map. It is a major event with far-reaching influence in human history.

“China has huge potential, and China’s development model is inspiring the world.” Former Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Sagna believes that in the face of global challenges, the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will promote the recovery and construction of the world economy. The open economy makes new contributions and brings new opportunities for world development.

A modern China that is constantly striving for common prosperity carries the expectations of all countries for a new vision of global development.

After continuous efforts, China has won the battle against poverty as scheduled, eliminated absolute poverty as a whole, made great contributions to the cause of poverty reduction in the world, and provided inspiration and reference for other countries to promote inclusive development. Facing the world, China has put forward a global development initiative, advocating that development should be prioritized, people-centered, inclusive and inclusive, innovation-driven, harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and action-oriented, so as to jointly promote global development towards a balanced, coordinated, inclusive and new development. stage.

Visitors view a mobile X-ray machine at the Siemens Healthineers booth in the Public Health and Epidemic Prevention Zone of the 4th CIIE (photo taken on November 6, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Yuwei

“Let no one be left behind. China’s initiatives and ideas will benefit developing countries and move towards a shared future together,” said Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front External Relations Secretary Simbalase Mombenguegui.

“The world economy without China would be unimaginable. Chinese-style modernization will bring benefits not only to the Chinese people, but also to the people of the world. The CIIE provides a vivid and concrete explanation for this.” Croatian National Oil Company said former CEO Davor Shtern.

A modern China that follows the path of peaceful development carries the world‘s expectations for a new future of prosperity and progress.

Facing the complicated international situation and the grim reality of increasing global peace deficits, development deficits, security deficits and governance deficits, China has actively participated in the reform and construction of the global governance system, practiced the global governance concept of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and advocated Equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness, promote the common values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom for all mankind, adhere to genuine multilateralism, promote the democratization of international relations, and promote global governance towards a more just and reasonable direction of development.

“Modernization following the path of peaceful development will surely inject more positive energy into improving global governance.” Eduardo Regalado, a China expert at the Cuban Center for International Political Studies, said that he expects China to make greater efforts to create a better future for mankind contribute.

China’s new development, the world‘s new opportunities. China, which has embarked on a new journey, will continue to promote high-level opening to the outside world, work together with other countries to make the cake of the global market bigger, make the mechanism of global sharing more solid, and make the method of global cooperation more dynamic. Jointly build an innovative and inclusive open world economy, make unremitting progress towards the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and join hands to create a better future for mankind.

