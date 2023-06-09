Brisa Brisa Festival launches “Brisa Studio”, workshops for the development of emerging artists

Delete Studio will take place in the Tabacalera Digital Content Center (Málaga) he July 13, 14 and 15. Lectures by experts, workshops and concerts aimed at emerging artists. All activities will be broadcast live through the Uttopion metaverse.

Since its birth in 2020, the bet of Brisa Festival for revitalizing the music scene in Malaga has been growing. This year, to the proposal of concerts at Brisa Festival in the Plaza de Toros de La Malagueta, in the Botanical Garden of La Concepción and the cycle of performances through the different neighborhoods of the city, Delete Studiothe first professional conferences focused on the training and growth of emerging artists.

The following days July 13, 14 and 15 in it Digital Content Hublocated in the Tabacalera building, will bring together professionals from different areas of the cultural sector such as representatives, producers, festival organizers and specialized journalists to share their experiences and knowledge with the musicians attending the event through presentations and workshops.

One of the great attractions of Delete Studio is that it will not only be developed in the Digital Content Pole. Thanks to Uttopion, pioneers in Spain in everything related to the metaverse, all the tables and talks will broadcast live, thus facilitating access to all those interested in the sessions regardless of where they are. For the occasion, Uttopion's technology will recreate the Tabacalera building in the metaverse in detail and any musical entrepreneur will be able to access the event with his avatar.

Another initiative with which to promote the musical career of the participating artists is the creation of the BRISA Local Talent Scholarship, developed by Brisa Festival in collaboration with the IMB School. This scholarship seeks to promote professionalization in the music sector through training and is endowed with €3,000 to study the Master in Music Business Management from IMB School during the 2023/24 academic year in Madrid or Barcelona. The winning proposal will be that of the entrepreneur who comes up with the best idea to revitalize the musical fabric of Malaga.